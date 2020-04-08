50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Squads of picked crew leaders and census takers fanned out over this area in a special 1970 census drive to count those who did not have a fixed address, District Manager Bob Cockreham said.

The census workers visited missions, all-night theaters, city parks and other places "floaters" might be found in the area were counted. Those who did not have a fixed address were included in the population of the places where they were enumerated.

The District Manager pointed out that under census law, everyone is required to answer official census questions. The same law specifies that all information collected by census takers must be kept confidential.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

NBA all-star Michael Jordan chose 45 to be his comeback number when he returned to the Chicago Bulls, but Siloam Springs junior Paul Eiland claimed No. 45 first and the rights that go with it.

Eiland, the Panthers' No. 45, earned AAA all-conference honors for the 1994-95 season.

Eiland, Siloam Springs' leading scorer, averaged 14.9 points a game and pulled down 101 rebounds during the season for an average of 2.5.

That made Eiland second in the rebounding department behind teammate Eric Stafford, who was named an honorable mention to the all-conference team.

Panthers head coach Dale Akins said Eiland, a 57 percent field goal shooter, added consistency on both ends of the floor for the Panthers.

Eiland also added 25 blocked shots, 28 assists and 19 steals to spark the Panthers' 13-14 season.

Eiland also took more free throws than any other member of the Panthers. He went 94 of 152 from the foul line for a 66-percent average.

Stafford, a senior, grabbed 3.1 rebounds a game and added 10.1 points, making him the Panthers' second leading scorer.

In 27 games, Stafford made 49 steals, made 45 assists and blocked 16 shots. He also went 18 of 60 from three-point range while shooting 45 percent from the field.

Stafford shot one percent above the team free throw average. For the season he hit 39-61 charity tosses for 64 percent.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Simmons Foods Plant 1, which employed 225 employees, celebrated 2 million man-hours without a lost time incident.

A celebration picnic was held for the employees and families at the Community Building in downtown Siloam Springs

The journey to reach 2 million man-hours without a lost time incident began in September 2006 and was realized during August 2009.

"This milestone represents a commitment from every member of our team to creating a safe workplace and to working smarter to make "safer" our approach to every task," said Stephanie Smith, facility manager. "The people on our team work hard at putting the "S" in BEST." BEST was a slogan used at Simmons Foods that stands for Better, Easier, Safer, Today.

