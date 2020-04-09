Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a graph that represents hospitalization rates in different states at a news conference Thursday.

2:55 P.M. UPDATE: Three more people in Arkansas died of coronavirus, Health Secretary Nate Smith said Thursday, bringing the toll to 21. The total number of cases in the state rose to 1,094.

Smith said of the three patients who died, two were in their 60s and one was in his or her 70s.

The number of patients hospitalized decreased from 76 to 73, Smith said, but the number does not solely reflect three patients released. Smith said 21 people were newly hospitalized while 24 have left the hospital since Wednesday.

Of all hospitalized patients, 31 are on a ventilator, Smith said.

The number of recovered patients increased to 253, Smith said, meaning there are 841 active cases.

Smith said healthcare workers account for 158 cases.

Later at the news conference, Smith and Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the abortion clinic in Little Rock under investigation as to whether it can remain in operation during the pandemic.

Hutchinson had cited travel from out-of-state patients as a main reason the clinic needed to be reviewed, given the higher rates of infection and hospitalization in neighboring states, and Smith said an investigation by the Health Department found the facility was attracting a large number of people from out-of-state.

The clinic has been advised to discourage that, Smith said, and if the visitors continue, the facility’s status may have to be revisited and further directives may be issued.

As to whether abortions can be performed as procedures that are nonessential, elective or not time-sensitive are put on hold, Smith said the department is allowing providers to decide what procedures are necessary.

