March 30

• Brandon Lee Sims, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2, driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 20, arrested in connection with theft by receiving, theft of property.

March 31

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Jose Lynn Jones, 19, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Donis Jo Dell Kauffeld, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 1

• Corrine Dione Parker, 33, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

• Ezra Dwight Allen, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 2

• Georgetta Elaine Bowman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shane Michael Anderson, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 3

• Bill James Kauffeld, 26, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, careless/prohibitive driving, improper use of evidences of registration.

• Trevor Dylan Stacy, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 4

• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daniel Francisco, 20, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

April 5

• Daniel Almaraz, 21, cited in connection with shoplifting.

