March 30
• Brandon Lee Sims, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2, driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test.
• Brandon Allen Dillard, 20, arrested in connection with theft by receiving, theft of property.
March 31
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jose Lynn Jones, 19, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Donis Jo Dell Kauffeld, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
April 1
• Corrine Dione Parker, 33, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.
• Ezra Dwight Allen, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
April 2
• Georgetta Elaine Bowman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shane Michael Anderson, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
April 3
• Bill James Kauffeld, 26, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, careless/prohibitive driving, improper use of evidences of registration.
• Trevor Dylan Stacy, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
April 4
• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Daniel Francisco, 20, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
April 5
• Daniel Almaraz, 21, cited in connection with shoplifting.
