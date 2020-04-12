TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced that Cherokee Nation will extend the suspension of its business operations, including all 10 of its gaming and hospitality destinations, cultural museums and retail operations, through May 1.

Locally, the closure impacts the casino and hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

During this time, all regular full-time and part-time employees will continue to receive full pay and benefits. With more than 380,000 citizens, 11,000 employees and a variety of tribal enterprises ranging from aerospace and defense contracts to entertainment venues, Cherokee Nation is one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma and the largest tribal nation in the U.S.

"We are working closely with local, state and federal officials, alongside tribal health experts and business leaders, to make the best decisions we can during these uncertain times," Hoskin said. "Our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of our employees, and so far no employee has had to use sick or vacation time during this closure. We will continue to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and will announce further plans as we approach May 1."

On March 10, Cherokee Nation began a steadfast and proactive response to the covid-19 health crisis, including postponing community events. On March 16, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency within the Cherokee Nation and operations were suspended at tribally owned casinos and hotels, museums and retail operations.

The tribe has also worked to support its most vulnerable citizens, distributing more than 2,500 food packages to elderly and disabled Cherokees. Volunteers cleared the shelves of the casino pantries and utilized emergency funds of more than $350,000 to help prevent food insecurities.

The Cherokee Elder Food Hotline can be reached by calling 918-316-1670. Callers should be sure to have elders' names, phone numbers and addresses when calling.

The Cherokee Nation is the federally recognized government of the Cherokee people and has inherent sovereign status recognized by treaty and law. The seat of tribal government is the W.W. Keeler Complex near Tahlequah, capital of the Cherokee Nation. To learn more, please visit www.cherokee.org.

General News on 04/12/2020