The first virtual meeting of the Siloam Springs city board of directors took place Tuesday.

Board members met online in order to maintain the social distancing requirements put forth by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Board members were in separate locations and used video conferencing technology to interact with each other and with the public. Members of the public were able to ask questions and participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, the board of directors voted to approve Resolution 18-20 establishing virtual meeting protocols during the time of nationwide or statewide emergency.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said part of the guidance he received from the Arkansas Municipal League on having virtual meetings was to adopt a resolution giving the board the authority to do this in times of crisis, such as the covid-19 public health emergency.

"This resolution does not expand this ability to have virtual meetings beyond the covid-19 crisis," Patterson said.

Patterson said this is not something the city feels is appropriate to put in an ordinance and make into law, but rather just to provide added protection in order to have virtual meetings.

City attorney Jay Williams said this resolution is specific to the declaration of the pandemic emergency and as long as the state of emergency is in effect or if there is a new declaration of emergency if there is a resurgence of covid-19, it will apply.

Patterson reiterated Hutchinson's decision to close schools for the remainder of the semester and said he plans to continue limiting public access to city facilities through the end of the month and will reassess then.

Patterson said the library, animal shelter, transfer station and park amenities will remain closed and recycling pick-up will remain suspended for residential areas. He also canceled spring clean-up as well as the planning commission meeting for the month of April. He said the city is also having as many employees work from home that can.

Patterson said anyone wishing to pay their utility bill with cash may call city hall and make arrangements.

An email from resident Amber Morgan was read during the public comments section of the board meeting.

Amber Morgan, a Siloam Springs resident, emailed the city about the 3 percent surcharge for debit card purchases. Morgan said in her email the 3 percent surcharge for debit card purchases is negatively impacting residents who do not have an income due to the pandemic.

Patterson responded in a post to the city's website on Thursday by suspending the surcharge fee from April 13 through June 11. The post also states the city will not charge late fees on utility bills, nor will there be any shut-offs of service through May 15.

Patterson said during Tuesday's meeting that only the governor has the authority to shut down any business or impose a stay at home order.

Patterson said Little Rock has imposed a curfew. If the city board chooses to have a curfew, it would be appropriate to work with the Arkansas Municipal League and the governor's office to make sure the city did it in a manner that meets the governor's criteria, he said.

"A curfew is in fact a shelter in place regulation," Patterson said. "The governor is concerned about any curfews that would prohibit commerce."

Patterson said at this time he did not think a curfew was a necessary option and people seem to be respecting social distancing practices and not congregating in groups of 10 or more.

He said the city is watching its finances and having the city tighten its belt amid the possibility of lower sales tax revenue because of the covid-19 virus. He said the city will not see the sales tax numbers until May when March sales tax collections are distributed.

Patterson said Christina Petriches, finance director, looked at the taxes received from restaurants and personal services such as barber shops, beauty and nail salons, and the city is expecting to see anywhere from $80,000 to $120,000 per month in reduced sales tax.

Patterson addressed comments made on Facebook concerning the number of positive covid-19 cases in Siloam Springs. Patterson said the city does not have the number of positive cases in Siloam Springs.

"We don't have that information," Patterson said. "The state is releasing that information on a county-wide basis."

During a conversation with the governor on Monday, Patterson specifically asked if the health department could provide the number of cases at the city level, he said. The governor indicated he would ask the health department, according to Patterson.

Patterson also spoke to Mark Hayes, executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League, and Hayes said he would talk to the state and continue to push so the numbers at the city level would be released.

Lastly, Patterson urged the board and public to be patient as the city is navigating the new technology they have for virtual meetings. He indicated that he believed this would not be the last virtual board meeting. Patterson said he suspected the next board meeting and possibly the first meeting in May could be virtual.

He also urged the board to either cancel the next Coffee with the Board meeting on May 2, or create a new format for the meeting so there is not a gathering of 10 or more.

The board took the following actions:

• Approved of the purchase of a Moss Transformer Repair by Sunbelt Solomon Solutions for $535,204.

• Approved the third reading and adopted Ordinance 20-06 relating to residential automobile sales.

• Approved the first reading of Ordinance 20-08 concerning drive-through regulations.

• Approved Resolution 20-20 regarding a special use development permit for Lykins Leasing for the 300 block of North Progress Avenue.

• Approved Resolution 20-21 concerning the final plat development permit for the Busse Addition of the 21400 block of Davidson Road.

