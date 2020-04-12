The Firemen's Pension Fund Board of Trustees meeting has been rescheduled because of covid-19 concerns, according to Renea Ellis, city clerk.

The board meets on the last Monday of the month in a quarter, Ellis said. The meetings are held in January, April, July and October, Ellis said. The current meeting was scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 27 in the upstairs conference room in the city administration building, Ellis said.

Due to concerns over covid-19, the April meeting was canceled and rescheduled to 11 a.m. on July 27 at the request of board member and retired Fire Chief Jimmy Harris, Ellis said. The meeting in July will be held in the same location, he said.

The Firemen's Pension and Relief Fund is a city-administered fund, according to Christina Petriches, finance director. The fund has a board of trustees which approves all investments and payments, Petriches said.

The Firemen's Pension and Relief Fund is considered the "old plan" for firefighters hired before Jan. 1, 1983, Petriches said. Firefighters hired after that date have their benefits administered through the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System (LOPFI), Petriches said

The pension fund is not associated with LOPFI, Ellis said. LOPFI administers benefits for police and fire personnel on a state level according to lopfi-prb.com.

