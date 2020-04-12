Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday School employee Tami Stallbories passes out a box full of grab-and-go meals at the Siloam Springs Middle School on Wednesday.

Siloam Springs School District is changing its meal delivery schedule next week to minimize the amount of contact between students and staff.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins made the announcement during an update to school board members at Thursday's meeting. The school board meeting took place both online using the Zoom video conferencing app and in-person. Those who were physically present for the brief 30-minute meeting were spread throughout the room to practice social distancing because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Meal schedule Beginning April 13, meal delivery and pickup will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays only. Free meals are available for all kids under the age of 18. Two days of meals will be distributed on Monday and three days of meals will be distributed on Wednesdays. Breakfast items will be sent home at the same time. Buses will follow normal bus routes beginning at 10 a.m. and will deliver meals at their usual stops. Buses typically finish delivery at 11:45 a.m. Grab-and-go meals can also be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Allen Elementary School, Southside Elementary School and the middle, intermediate and high schools. For more information, visit siloamschools.com.

Board members Brian Lamb, Grant Lloyd, Audra Farrell and Travis Jackson attended the meeting in person while board member Connie Matchell attended virtually. Superintendent Jody Wiggins and director of operations Shane Patrick also attended in person while several other district level administrators attended through video conferencing.

Free lunches and breakfasts for the first two days of the week will be distributed on Monday and meals for the last three days will be distributed on Wednesday, Wiggins said. The meals will still be delivered along school bus routes and will also be available for pick up at all of the school buildings in the district except Northside Elementary School, he said.

The meal schedule change was made to increase social distancing and minimize interactions in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Wiggins said.

When the district began serving meals after schools were closed to in-person instruction in March, staff were serving an average of about 1,400 meals per day, he said. Since the district began delivering meals on regular bus routes, the number has increased to an average of 5,347 meals per day, he said. Bright Futures is also sending out 300 enhanced snack packs to last students at risk for food insecurity over the weekend.

Wiggins also updated school board members on academics, wireless internet hotspots and end of year events during the meeting.

The school district is moving forward with online and distance education since Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday that schools will be closed for in-person instruction and continue with alternative methods of education for the duration of the school year, Wiggins said.

While there has been some hesitancy to teaching new material, Siloam Springs School administrators feel that its best to keep moving forward with students, Wiggins said.

The district has an average of a 90 percent participation rate among students, ranging from a high of 96 percent to a low of 65 percent at the high school, Wiggins said. When state officials announced seniors in good academic standing during the third nine weeks have met the state requirements for graduation, the school lost contact with many seniors, he said. The high school is still encouraging seniors to continue to be engaged and complete their classes, he said.

The school district provided students with devices to take home to continue online learning on the last day of in-person school, Wiggins said. The district is providing internet hotspots, both inside and outside of city limits, where parents can drive up and park so their children can connect, he said. Paper packets are also being provided to students who have no internet access, he said.

Wiggins said parents should be celebrated for being patient with the school district and for being persistent with getting their children engaged with teachers.

"I am very appreciative of parents, teachers and our students," he said.

Prom is canceled, but the district is still hopeful that a physical high school graduation ceremony could take place somewhere on campus in June or July, Wiggins said. The school is also planning a drive-through day for students to be issued their caps and gowns in May, he said. School administrators are still discussing possibilities for a scholarship program, including an online or virtual ceremony, Wiggins said.

In other business, school board members took the following actions:

• Approved hiring a list of 322 licensed staff members for the upcoming school year.

• Accepted the resignation of teacher Carrie Griffith.

• Approved a leave of absence for teacher Amy Auten.

• Approved a resolution to continue paying non-certified staff members while schools are closed for in-person instruction. Some will be asked to continue work as needed while others may not.

• Accepted the transfer of three students from the Gentry School District to the Siloam Springs School District.

More information about meals and internet hotspots, along with updates are available at siloamschools.com.

General News on 04/12/2020