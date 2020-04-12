Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Panther Stadium sits empty on a beautiful morning on Friday, April 10. The stadium would have been the host site for the Class 5A State Soccer Tournament, but the tournament along with the rest of spring sports, was canceled Thursday due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Spring sports in Arkansas officially became the latest casualty of the covid-19 pandemic on Thursday.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced in a press release Thursday it was canceling the remainder of the spring sports season, including state championships.

The AAA also is canceling the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Clinic and All-Star Week in June, according to the press release.

"Today's heart-wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the AAA family," said Lance Taylor, executive director of the AAA, in the press release. "We sympathize with the students, coaches, parents, and school communities, and especially our graduating seniors, but we recognize that the cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it is needed at this time -- on the health and safety of all Arkansans. We all must come together to stop the spread."

Before canceling the rest of the spring season on Thursday, the AAA announced on Wednesday it was extending its athletics dead period through May 30.

"During this time, coaches shall be prohibited from engaging in any type of face-to-face contact whether it be practicing, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition or travel," the AAA's press release stated on Wednesday. "Further, school athletic facilities will be closed during this period. The AAA will work with the Department of Health, Department of Education and the Governor's office later in May to announce plans following May 30. We continue to encourage coaches to use technology to keep up with their students during this tough time."

With Thursday's announcement comes the end of the season for Siloam Springs' spring sports, which are baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and track and field, which includes high school and junior high.

Included in the cancellation is the Class 5A State Soccer Tournament, which was set to be played May 14-16 in Siloam Springs at Sager Creek Soccer Complex and Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs athletics director Ken Harriman said he hopes the AAA will give Siloam Springs an opportunity to host the 2021 tournament next spring.

"We are going to strongly suggest that we get this opportunity again next year," Harriman said. "Our city and Chamber of Commerce were committed to helping us make this a first class event. Many thanks to Arthur Hulbert, Don Clark, and Jon Boles along with their staffs. You never know, but I would really be surprised if we don't get the same opportunity next year."

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team played the final home event of the calendar year on March 12 -- a 6-0 win against Decatur. The Panthers, who were state runner-up each of the last two seasons, finished 4-1-2.

Head boys coach Luke Shoemaker said letting his players know that the season was over was very difficult.

"I once thought the hardest thing in my career was giving a post-game speech after losing a state championship game," Shoemaker said. "The look you see on a kid's face in that moment is almost unbearable, but this is something completely different. You practice for months and prepare for a season and then it just ends. You aren't knocked out by another team, you get knocked out by an unprecedented, global event. How do you explain that to a senior that has worked his tail off for four years? Those guys were excited to have another great run. They were excited to play a state tournament in front of their hometown. Now that is gone and it stings."

Shoemaker also is optimistic the AAA will let Siloam Springs host the state tournament in 2021.

"I hope that the powers to be will let us host next year," he said. "It's a very somber day. I feel it for our kids, all the way to the bone but I did tell them that through every struggle in life there is a life lesson. I am a man that believes that everything happens for a reason and even in this, there is a teachable moment for those kids. I love them and can't wait to see them again."

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team did not get to play a home game in 2020. The Lady Panthers' first scheduled home game was a 5A-West Conference match against Beebe on March 13, one of the first ones to get canceled. In five games played, the Lady Panthers went 1-3-1.

"We set a goal for this season to be undefeated in Panther Stadium," said head girls coach Abby Ray. "As it turns out we didn't even get the chance to play a game there. The whole situation is heartbreaking for the players, but the fire for next season has been started. We are trying to focus on what we had, not what we missed out on. Every great memory we made and minute they played is what we want to focus on. Our theme this year was "ONE." We are one no matter what is thrown at us. We will get through this and be stronger on the other side.

"Our eyes are on next season -- sights set on the spring of 2021. Preparation starts now. Hopefully we will have the opportunity to host state and stick to the plan of winning every game we get to play in Panther Stadium."

Only a handful of games were played in the spring season when everything was stopped due to concern over the pandemic in mid-March.

The Siloam Springs baseball team played seven games, defeating Mountain Home and Huntsville, but the Panthers did not get to play a home game.

The Siloam Springs softball team got two games in, winning both contests against Greenland and Huntsville.

The Siloam Springs track and field program participated in indoor season and had some junior high and junior varsity competitions, but the varsity did not get to compete at all.

According to an article Friday in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas is one of 22 states that has canceled spring sports this year. The others are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

Taylor told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the AAA had multiple conversations with the Arkansas Department of Health, the governor's office and the Arkansas Department of Education regarding what to do with the state's athletics. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the closing of schools for the remainder of the school year Monday.

When looking at Arkansas' situation, Taylor said he and the AAA board of directors looked at other states and what they were doing, but acknowledged every state is different. There were discussions about playing spring sports in June, Taylor told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"I don't know if this was the right time to make the decision," Taylor told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "But we had to look at it long term. We have to keep the kids separated for their health and safety. Not only for them, but for the parents and grandparents. The virus can spread so quickly."

Taylor also told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the AAA is considering lifting the two-week dead period set for June 21-July 5 should school facilities be safe to return to for athletic workouts for fall sports.

Sports on 04/12/2020