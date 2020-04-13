Gov. Asa Hutchinson uses a chart to show actual hospitalized patients and the projected number during his daily briefing about the coronavirus Friday at the state Capitol. More photos at arkansasonline.com/411covid/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas saw Monday the greatest one-day increase in covid-19 cases, driven in large part by outbreaks at correctional facilities, Health Secretary Nate Smith said.

Deaths also increased to 30, three more since Sunday.

Smith said 43 inmates at the Cummins Unit, a state prison, have tested positive, as well as 27 staff and five inmates at the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock.

The outbreak at a federal prison in Forrest City includes 46 inmates, eight staff and one contractor. Smith said a drug rehabilitation facility in Central Arkansas also saw 9 staff and 15 residents test positive.

A total of 1,410 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in Arkansas, Smith said, including 989 active cases, in which a patient is still ill, as opposed to recovered or deceased.

Smith said 74 patients are hospitalized, including 28 on ventilators.

Healthcare workers account for 193 cases, though 58 have recovered, Smith said.

To contain the outbreaks in the correctional facilities, Smith said the Health Department is working with the staff to ensure inmates who are ill are separated from those who are not and that staff who work with the ill are not also working with those who are well.

At the Cummins Unit, the positive cases are all in one barracks, Smith said, where 43 of the 46 inmates who live in that area tested positive.

A sampling of inmates from other units will be tested to see if the outbreak extends past the one barracks, Smith said.

Testing at Forrest City will be done based on a risk analysis, Smith said, but the state is still determining a plan because widespread testing would be slow-going given Arkansas’ current capacity.

A Centers for Disease Control team was at the facility last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, but has already left.

[Don't see the video above, click here.]

EARLIER:

Two more deaths from coronavirus in Arkansas were reported Monday morning by the state Department of Health, bringing the toll to 29.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas increased overnight by more than 100, for a total Monday morning of 1,398, according to the agency.

So far 376 people in Arkansas have recovered.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on Arkansas’ covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.