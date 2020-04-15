Photo submitted Martha Fabrique, an instructor at Interlochen Arts Camp, and Aurora Conroy, a Siloam Springs High School student, during the 2019 summer session. Conroy is raising money to attend the camp again this year.

Aurora Conroy, a junior at Siloam Springs High School, was invited to return to the prestigious Interlochen Summer Arts Camp this year to study french horn.

Conroy and Kerrig Kelly were the first students from Siloam Springs to be accepted into the summer program last year. Kelly went on to attend the Interlochen during this school year, she said. Now Conroy is working to raise $7,000 to go back to the six-week camp again this summer.

Interlochen, located in northwestern Michigan, is one of the most renowned musical institutions for youth in the world with an acclaimed music faculty and conductors from all over the world, according to Daniel Hodge, Siloam Springs High School band director. Students in ninth through 12th grades apply from six continents but only a few are selected for the demanding and highly regarded program, he said last year.

This year, Conroy was accepted into the week-long horn institute, beginning on June 21, as well as the six week camp, which begins the following week. Currently, Interlochen is proceeding with its summer programs but is closely monitoring the covid-19 crises and following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according the school's website, interlochen.org. Should any camp program be canceled, tuition will be refunded, the site states.

Last year's camp was a life-changing experience for Conroy and she is looking forward to returning this year, she said.

"Before Aurora went to Interlochen last summer, she was a supremely talented sophomore who seemed to have unbridled enthusiasm and commitment," Hodge said in March. "When she was able to immerse herself into the culture, resources, and demand that Interlochen provides, she was able to truly connect her supreme talent with world-class daily instruction. I hear Aurora play nearly every day, and I am still taken aback with the maturity of her musicianship."

During the camp, students play for six to eight hours a day, sometimes followed by a concert, with expert instructors such as professors from The Julliard School or players from the Metropolitan Opera or the Kansas City Symphony, she said.

"There are lots of camps where you can play music but this kind of experience is something I know I will never forget," she said. "I came back so much more confident and so much better of an artist and musician I think than if I stayed home. I probably gained two years in six weeks."

There is also plenty of time to hang out with other students and make friends from all over the world, she said.

"I think it was really inspiring to be in an environment where everyone wants to work just as hard as you and now I have connections all over the country," she said. "It's just super cool and inspiring to be in a place where people from all over the country and all over the world are able to collaborate, make music and push each other. We are all striving towards the same goal."

Currently, Conroy is first chair in the Siloam Springs High School band's wind ensemble, she said. She also made fifth chair in the all state band, she said. In the future, Conroy hopes to attend a music conservatory and study music performance, or attend a university and double major in music performance and education.

Conroy said she did earn a scholarship to attend the horn institute but is working to raise money for the $7,000 camp. Because of the covid-19 crises, the deadline for tuition has been extended, she said.

She has set up a Gofundme at gofundme.com/f/help-aurora-go-to-interlochen and PayPal under Aurora2Interlochen@gmail.com to accept contributions.

"It is such a blessing to team up with our directors and local music educators to help Aurora pave the way to a life of music making," Hodge said. "Whatever way is necessary, we need to lock arms and ensure that she has this experience again. There will be a day when we all say, 'I knew Aurora when...' She does and will make our community so very proud."

