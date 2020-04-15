50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Roll-O-Matic Health Massagers Manufacturing Co. was not fully in swing at the time, but Ray Roberts was president; Clyde Larkin, vice-president; and Carl Johnson was secretary...all local men.

The machine was different from the usual massager in that any part of the body could be "treated," back, hips, abdomen, shoulders, legs and even the bottoms of the feet.

The appearance of the machine was also different. It looked like a short daybed when it was not in use. Those on display at the time were upholstered in heavy vinyl, one in red and others in black. Any color could be had on special order.

There was a free demonstration in the building between Safeway (Goodwill's current location) and Walmart (currently Subway to Shoe Sensations) in Highland Park Shopping Village.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Proceedings to condemn a Siloam Springs residence due to disrepair stirred a response by area advocates for historical preservation.

Located at 201 N. Broadway in the downtown area, the residence is directly across North Broadway from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and overlooks the downtown area.

Disposition of the residence, which is listed on the National Register of Historical Places, was expected to be discussed during the Siloam Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The house was owned by Murray and Gemma Cruikshank of San Francisco, Calif., and was occupied by Mary Howell, Murray Cruikshank's mother.

According to local historian Maggie Smith, bicentennial and sesquicentennial chairman for Siloam Springs and Benton County, the house has a colorful history.

"That house is prominent in Siloam Springs history," said Smith. "Banker J.E. Bratt built the house about 1900 or a little before.

Bratt also owned other businesses in town and according to Smith, because he and his wife had no children of their own, was remembered for spending much of his time helping the children of Siloam Springs.

After Bratt's death, the house was owned by Dr. J.L. Smiley.

"The house accommodated the families of Siloam Springs in their social lives, because the Smiley's entertained lavishly there," said Smith. "That was in the early part of the century."

"It is certainly worthy of preservation," said John Cole, director of the Benton County Preservation Project.

"It's a landmark," said Marsha Emanuelson, Main Street Project director. "It would be a major setback to lose a building that has been named on the National Register."

"We would like to restore it like it used to be," said Howell. This is going to be a beautiful place when we get through with it."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The Threefold Advocate, John Brown University's student newspaper, was awarded the top student newspaper honor in the state by the Arkansas Media Association.

The Advocate took first place in general excellence, beating the other 12 Arkansas colleges and universities represented, including the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State University.

The University of Central Arkansas took second place in general excellence and Harding University placed third.

