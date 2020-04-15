Several years ago, my daughters suggested that I go in for glucose testing. Why? It's a long story, but I'll make it brief.

My Precious and I can be out-n-about shopping, or we can be sitting quietly reading a book when I suddenly say, "I need something to eat." I didn't slowly get hungry. It was a sudden attack. Or, maybe the hunger-mongrel was slowly sneaking up on me, but I wasn't aware of it until it pounced. I don't know. I just suddenly realized that I was light-headed and needed food!

Carol often would respond, "We won't be home for an hour." Or, "It'll take me an hour to prepare lunch."

Whereupon if we were shopping, I would say, "I need something right now. Let's go somewhere and eat." And no amount of logic or money-saving idea would sway me from eating "right now." Or if we were home, I ignored the "hour-to-prepare" comment, and I fixed a sandwich. Carol says at times I become illogical, but I disagree. I merely enter self-preservation mode.

Okay, I do get a little irritable, but I always repent and get right with Carol and with God.

I finally went to the Siloam Springs Medical Center where Dr. Roger Youmans is my primary care doctor. I highly respect him. He gave me the "don't eat past midnight" exhortation, and told me to come in at 7:30 a.m.

When I arrived, I met two happy and intelligent women: Jean Brown and Brandie Gamble. Jean explained what I would endure. She would take a blood sample to start, give me some sugar liquid to drink, then take a blood sample every hour for the next 5 hours. Each sample would reveal what sugar-level is, then I would wait another hour. But what's glucose?

Brandie explained it simply. Glucose (a funny word) is a type of sugar which is the body's main source of energy. Too much glucose may result in hyperglycemia, which can lead to sugar diabetes, but too little glucose may generate hypoglycemia, which can also lead to major physical problems, including brain damage.

The blood glucose test was to find out what my average sugar level is and the rate my body used it. That info would help Dr. Youmans decide if I actually had a glucose problem.

I watched as Jean and Brandie (at different times) inserted the needle into my vein. Six different times within the same half-inch of a big blue vein in my right arm. It never hurt -- not even a sting -- and I barely felt it enter my skin. Was it my high pain-tolerance? Perhaps, but it was also the skill with which Jean and Brandie inserted it. They are good. During the hour between each blood-deposit, I read the book I brought with me. The quiet waiting area made a good library.

I've given 22 pints of blood throughout my younger years, and have never gotten dizzy or light-headed. So in the third hour, the light-headedness surprised me. Brandie had taken only the 4th blood sample which cannot have accumulated to more than four teaspoons -- about 20 mls. I suppose I was hungry, but I had two hours to go. Brandie gave me the option to stop the test; but I don't like flunking a test, and I'm not a quitter.

With 45 minutes to go, I called my Precious and said, "Come get me in 45 minutes, and I'll need something to eat right away." Carol laughed and said "Okay."

Normally the glucose returns to normal (whatever that is) within two hours after eating or drinking. The medical profession likes the level to be between 70 and 105 mg/dl.

At the fifth hour mark, Brandie took the last sample, gave me some chocolate protein drink, and walked me to the car. Precious was there and we went home for my long-awaited lunch.

I received the results of my blood donations the next day. My number was 78 mg/dl which is within the 70-105 boundary. So, why do I get light-headed and a tad confused? Everyone's body is different, and it turns out that my body needs more protein, and four-five small meals per day instead of two larger meals.

I'm grateful for our medical staff, and for how they help us understand what's going on inside of us. Thank you, Dr. Youmans.

And I appreciate Brandie Gamble and Jean Brown for their gentle expertise and professionalism during this procedure. Thank you, ladies.

