Emma Hulbert, daughter of Jane and Arthur Hulbert of Siloam Springs, will be a 2020 Siloam Springs High School graduate and was selected as one of only six students from the United States to receive the Bodenhamer Fellowship Scholarship from the University of Arkansas, according to a press release.

The Bodenhamer Fellowship is offered to individuals who have demonstrated significant leadership qualities and exceptional academic performance, the release states. The Bodenhamer Fellowship provides students with $18,000 per year, which equates to $72,000 over the course of undergraduate studies, the release states. In addition, the scholarship supplies funding for study abroad trips, according to the press release.

Emma achieved a score of 35 out of 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) Exam, which places her over the 99th percentile nationally for students taking the ACT, the release states. She has also obtained a 4.15 grade point average while at Siloam Springs Public Schools, the release states.

Emma is also one of only two students to be named a National Merit Scholar this year from Siloam Springs, the press release states. The National Merit Scholarship is given based on Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test scores, an essay and letters of recommendation, the release states. Each year, only 15,000 students in the U.S. are named National Merit Finalists, according to the press release.

