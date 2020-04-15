Kind at Heat Ministries is delivering care packages to help meet senior's basic needs while they are stuck at home.

The packages include non-perishable foods such as canned chicken, canned fruits and vegetables, tea or coffee, and household items such as toilet paper, disinfectants and trash bags, according to Wayne Thomas, founder and executive director.

The nonprofit is focusing on sending the care packages to clients they know have needs and who may not have good support system, Thomas said. While the care packages are primarily for Kind at Heart's clients, Thomas said he could not see himself turning away any senior who comes to them for help.

Kind at Heart is not presently seeking donations and is already equipped with the supplies it needs for the packages, Thomas said. Due to the covid-19 virus, anything donated is held for 72 hours to ensure it is safe and then put into a care package, he said.

Kind at Heart's mission is to share kindness that radiates from the heart, Thomas said. He said this project is geared towards local staff who want to take the time to package goods and deliver them to those in need. Currently, about 10 vetted and experienced volunteers are working on the project, he said.

"One day we will all be seniors," Thomas said. "We need to think of them as we would our grandparents."

Kind at Heart started delivering care packages four weeks ago, Thomas said. The packages are normally handed out Fridays and Saturdays depending on the need and what the ministry has in place, Thomas said. Kind at Heart tries to deliver packages in waves of 10, he said. So far Kind at Heart has delivered 40 to 50 packages and hopes to deliver another 40 to 50 in coming weeks, Thomas said.

Volunteers have been taking precautions as they deliver packages to seniors, Thomas said. Volunteers leave the package on the porch and then call the senior they are delivering to from their vehicle so the senior will know to get the package, Thomas said. Volunteers are required to wear gloves and masks when they are around people, he said.

Thomas said he's considering having Kind at Heart do more covid-19 projects, but declined to say what those projects are at this point.

Responses from clients have been positive, Thomas said. The care packages are built to meet the basic needs of the recipients, Thomas said. He added the ministry tries to be the eyes and feet of their clients.

"There is stuff out there they will never get unless someone goes out and gets it for them," Thomas said.

Thomas said Kind at Heart is not soliciting donations for the project because of the decontamination process and to keep as many people safely at home as possible, both donors and volunteers. So far the community has stepped up to donate items seniors will need, he said. Donations have primarily come from individuals rather than local businesses, Thomas said.

"I'm blessed to know we have good people," Thomas said. "God creates good things in Siloam Springs."

