If you would have asked me, at the beginning of my senior year of high school, what college was going to look like for me, a cheerleader at John Brown University was not on the list.

In fact, JBU was not on my radar until one day, during Bible class, when a recruiter came to talk to us and mentioned that the application was free. On a whim, I added the only small, private, Christian college to my list of applications. The only thing JBU originally had going for it, in my mind, was that it was out-of-state but, next thing I knew, everything was falling into place. From scholarships to cheerleading, a sport I thought was over for me, I had total peace about coming here. The two things that have been most consistent in my life growing up were Jesus and cheerleading. The idea that my college experience was now going to include both of those made me so excited! Little did I know the roller coaster I was signing up for.

My faith grew on an exponential learning curve. I was stretched, challenged and encouraged in ways I had never experienced before, much less expected as part of my college experience. God really went to work on me during my time here at JBU. The young lady who entered JBU four years ago is not the same one walking out this May, and I am so grateful for, and proud of, the woman of God I have become during my time here at JBU.

Not only was I pushed spiritually, but I have also grown mentally, emotionally and physically as a college athlete here at JBU. I truly never expected my cheerleading career to continue on into college, but I am so glad it did. Cheerleading has given me a work ethic and fostered my leadership skills like nothing else. There is something to be said about being on a team and working towards a common goal, that bonds people more closely than anything else.

Cheer also has a special component that I will forever carry with me in my heart, and that is school spirit. Whether it is on the court, or in the classroom, or miles away, I always have a deep love and admiration for cheering on my team and school. That same school spirit lives on in my heart and translates to my day-to-day activities. Whether it is me cheering on a friend with a job opportunity, or supporting a local business, I will always be a cheerleader in my heart.

I look back on my time here at JBU and I am nothing but thankful that God had a better plan than I did because, if it were not for me following his lead to JBU, I would not be who I am today. He placed my teammates and coach, the faculty and staff, the chapel speakers, my roommates, my friends, and even the fruit flies in the Genetics lab, all in my life for a greater purpose--to grow His Spirit in me. The ending of my time here may also look different than I expected, but I know there is purpose in the chaos, too. God was working in high school senior me, in college freshman up to senior me, and will continue to work through JBU in my next steps in life. And, for that, I am forever grateful.

-- Annika Stanley will graduate this spring, majoring in psychology and double-minoring in biology and chemistry. This summer, she will begin her time at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in New Mexico where she will continue her efforts towards becoming a pediatrician. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Sports on 04/15/2020