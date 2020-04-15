David Ray Barnett

David Ray Barnett, 77, died at home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on April 12, 2020. The eldest of seven children, he was passionately loved by his family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, Ray Barnett, and brother, Robert Barnett.

He is survived by his mother, Laurine Barnett, of the home; sister, Jane Johnson (husband, Jerry) of Waco, Texas; sister-in-law, Margaret Barnett, of New Jersey; sister, Mary Boxx (husband, Randy); brothers, Jonathan Barnett (wife, Christy) and James Barnett (wife, Marilyn), all of Siloam Springs; and brother Mark Barnett (wife, Sandra) of Lawrence, Kansas. He is also survived by many aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a god-grandson, David (Little Dave) Nicholas.

He was born on December 15, 1942, at the old hospital in downtown Siloam Springs, to Ray and Laurine Barnett. When David was a freshman in high school his family moved to Gentry where he graduated in 1960. His classmates elected him their senior class president.

By age 14, David was working for his uncle, Ervie Barnett, at Barnett's Dairyette in Siloam Springs, and bought his first motorcycle (a rare commodity back then) to get back and forth to work. A year later he purchased his first car, being one of only two high school students to own an automobile.

After attending the University of Arkansas for one semester, he joined the Air Force, serving in San Antonio, Amarillo, Del Rio (Texas), Turkey, and Taiwan. His job was base finance and inventory management specialist - ordering, supplying and keeping records of parts for various planes flying into his base. After the Air Force, he worked several years as a clerk for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad in Toledo, Ohio. Later on he trained motel managers all over the country before securing a job as a technician servicing oil rigs in Texas and Oklahoma.

In 1996 he opened up Dave's Appliance in downtown Siloam Springs and sold used appliances and furniture out of the old Feemster's Chevrolet building. He later purchased the Smith Furniture building across the street and started selling new furniture there under the name of Downtown Discount Furniture. After his health started to decline a few years ago, he sold both businesses and buildings but continued to work as an appliance repairman -- the job he loved most.

David will be remembered as being very thoughtful, generous, friendly, good-natured, and full of humor. He thoroughly enjoyed brightening everyone's day by telling jokes and making them smile. David also had a soft heart and intensely cared for all of his family, especially his parents.

He is the second of seven siblings to pass away within the past 10 months. Our family has lost another ray of sunshine, but he will continue to be in our thoughts every time we hear a joke or something that makes us laugh.

A memorial service will be scheduled at some time in the future.

Stella Mae Johnson

Stella Mae Johnson, 87, of Gravette, Ark., died April 11, 2020, at Ashley Health and Rehab in Rogers, Ark.

She was born June 24, 1932, in Cherokee County, Kan., to Alvin Gale and Emma Nancy (Haines) Charles. She was married to Milton Lowe and worked at Peterson's.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister and five brothers.

She is survived by her children, Audery Harrington and husband Daniel of Decatur, Ark., Chuck Lowe of Decatur and Mike Lowe of Decatur; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

No services are planned at this time.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Letty Mae McGowan

Letty Mae McGowan, 60, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 17, 1959, in Perham, Minn. She had a heart for people and embodied compassion in her life and work. She spent her career helping those in need and serving the marginalized.

She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Lankston and husband Gregory Lankston II of Bend, Ore.; a grandson; sisters, Sam Ogden of Bremen, Ga., and Kim Hagel of Perham; and a brother, Walter McGowan of Ottertail, Minn.

No services are planned at this time.

No services are planned at this time.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Glen Edwin Neufeld

Glen Edwin Neufeld, 73, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home.

Glen was born October 23, 1946, in Weatherford, Oklahoma, to Edwin Neufeld and Goldie Flaming-Neufeld. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, camping, being outside, landscaping around his home. He will be remembered as a hard worker. He enjoyed time with his family; but most of all, he cherished his grandchildren.

He is survived by four daughters, Shauna Neufeld of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Sheena Morris and husband, Joshua of Cooksville, Tennessee, Cheryl Gray of Carnegie, Oklahoma, and Jennifer Borad of Amarillo, Texas; five grandchildren, Kaiden Osborn, Kasch Neufeld, Marlie Morris, Sadie Morris, and Barrett Morris; lifetime companion, Marlene Leggett of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and many other loved ones.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Bobby Arnold Shrimpton

Bobby Arnold Shrimpton, age 72, passed away on March 16, 2020. He was a husband, father, son-in-law, Pop-pop, and decorated Vietnam Veteran. He will be cherished and missed.

He was born August 13, 1947, in Brownfield, Texas, but grew up around Brooklyn, New York. At the age of 17 he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was sent to Vietnam. When Bobby's commanding officers learned that he was an only son, they told him he could go home or stay and fight: Bobby chose to stay and fight for the freedoms of the Vietnamese people. He served proudly from June 1, 1964, to October 20, 1970, when he received an honorable discharge for medical reasons.

Bobby was a man full of life. He always wore a smile that usually had a laugh attached. His blue eyes were always shining. He enjoyed helping people and was a jack-of-all trades. He enjoyed golf, being a baseball umpire (when his kids were playing ball), fishing, and going to the beach. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them especially at holidays.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Rose Shrimpton and his sister, Dorothy Moore.

He is survived by his wife Robin Shrimpton of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; his sons, Bobby Shrimpton of Lubbock, Texas, Chase Nelson (Kristen) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Andrew Shrimpton of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; his daughters, Maegan Whitehurst (Alan) of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and, Alisha Rodriguez (Jon) of Moffat, Colorado. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Kennith, Michael, Natalee, Abraham and Conor Whitehurst; and, Oliver and Benjamin Nelson.

Marie Delores Vogus

Marie Delores Vogus, 70, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 12, 2020 in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1949 in San Francisco, Calif., the fifth child of Sam Lubarsky and Florence Lubarsky. The family remained in the vicinity of San Fransico and Marin, Calif., where she grew up. She was in the class of 1968 of Port Hueneme High School in California.

She worked in the dry cleaning business, dental field and courier service throughout her life. In 1976, she began a family with Rick Vogus. They raised their three daughters in Modesto, Calif. The couple moved to Siloam Springs in 2004 and each daughter followed them to Northwest Arkansas.

She enjoyed cooking Italian meals and spending time with family. She had an interest in fashion from an early age and loved to shop.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015.

She is survived by her daughters, Danielle Keller and husband Jeff of Bentonville, Brittany Lipsmeyer and husband Chad of Fayetteville, Ark., Brandy Vogus of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren; a brother, Dan Lubarsky; and four sisters, Judy, Paulette, Claudette and Teresa.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

