Siloam Springs School District employees will continue to be paid while schools across the state are closed for in-person instruction.

School board members approved a resolution during their meeting on Thursday to compensate both teachers and non-certified staff members during the shutdown. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on April 6 that schools will continue distance learning through the end of the school year in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Meal delivery schedule changes Beginning April 13, meal delivery and pickup will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays only. Free meals are available for all kids younger than the age of 18. Two days of meals will be distributed on Monday and three days of meals will be distributed on Wednesdays. Breakfast items will be sent home at the same time. Buses will follow normal bus routes beginning at 10 a.m. and will deliver meals at their usual stops. Buses typically finish delivery at 11:45 a.m. Grab-and-go meals can also be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Allen Elementary School, Southside Elementary School and the middle, intermediate and high schools. For more information, visit siloamschools.com.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins said the district received guidance from the school's attorney and the Arkansas Department of Education in crafting the resolution. The school district recognizes that stopping work would cause financial harm to employees and their families, forcing some to look for other work, which could cause for a loss of workforce when schools reopen, the resolution states.

The district is trying to keep everyone working during the shutdown while also keeping employees safe and being cognizant of special situations, such as health conditions, Wiggins said.

According to the resolution, some employees will be asked to work in essential positions if permitted during the shut-down, while others may not. The district will work with all staff through established leave policies to account for any absences due to medical reasons, it states.

Because of the current situation, teachers and administrators are working harder than ever as they transition students to online learning, Wiggins said. Transportation, custodial and food service staff members also continue to work to provide students with meal delivery and non-certified instructional staff members are also helping in a variety of ways, he said.

"The safety of our students, staff, their families and our community is of great concern to the Siloam Springs School District," the resolution states. "Assisting our staff in this unique time of need will help to insure the continued effective functioning of our district once conditions return to normal."

Thursday's meeting took place both online using the Zoom video conferencing app and in-person. Those who were physically present were spread throughout the room to practice social distancing.

Board members Brian Lamb, Grant Lloyd, Audra Farrell and Travis Jackson physically attended the meeting while board member Connie Matchell attended virtually. Wiggins and director of operations Shane Patrick also attended in person while several other district level administrators attended through video conferencing.

In other business, the school board voted to rehire a list of 322 licensed personnel for the 2020-2021 school year. Teacher evaluations were due the day school closed for in-person instruction so all evaluations were complete, Wiggins said.

"I would like to celebrate this group of people," Wiggins said. "They are a fantastic group of educators who are dedicated to our kids and that has been proven over and over again."

Wiggins also reported that Michelle Paden is transferring from principal of Northside Elementary School to principal of Southside Elementary Principal; Valerie King is transferring from assistant middle school principal to district director of academic support and gifted and talented programs; Amanda Ward is transferring from Southside Elementary School math teacher to instructional coach; and Michelle Slayton is transferring from assistant band director to kindergarten music teacher. None of the transfers required school board action, he said.

The school board took the following additional actions:

• Accepted the resignation of teacher Carrie Griffith effective April 10.

• Approved a leave of absence for teacher Amy Auten.

• Accepted the transfer of three students from the Gentry School District to the Siloam Springs School District.

