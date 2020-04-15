Like most all involved in athletics, Siloam Springs head track coaches Chuck and Sharon Jones are disappointed for their athletes who had their seasons cut short by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced last Thursday that all spring sports would be canceled for the remainder of the 2020 season.

For the Joneses' varsity track athletes, that means they didn't get to compete in a single outdoor meet this spring. The junior high and junior varsity athletes did get to compete in a couple of early competitions.

"I am mostly sad for those who have been training hard all winter and been denied even one meet," said Sharon Jones, head girls coach. "I'm sad for those who simply enjoy track and the thrill of competing, for those who look forward to new personal records and the satisfaction of seeing improvement."

Said head boys coach Chuck Jones, "I am disappointed mostly for our seniors. We have had several kids working extremely hard and were prepared to have exceptional outdoor seasons. I will miss the relationships we have with our athletes and not getting the chance to coach them every day and help them to achieve their goals for track and field."

Another blow was not being able to host a home track meet on the newly resurfaced track at Glenn W. Black Stadium at Siloam Springs Middle School.

"I'm disappointed that we didn't get to host our home meet this year on our new track," Sharon Jones said. "I feel for the seniors who didn't get that last season. I'm sure they all had goals they wanted to achieve."

As disappointing as these things are, the Joneses are keeping the big picture in mind.

"I pray for those who have been affected by this virus," Sharon Jones said. "I pray for our leaders to have wisdom and for us all to have good sense and immunity strength. I hope we can move on with the assurance that this was all for the best. I'm thankful that we put the safety of our kids first, regardless of the personal consequences of a lost season."

Sharon Jones' husband echoed her thoughts.

"There are few guarantees in life," Chuck Jones said. "Covid-19 is another example of why we can never take things for granted. Every day is a blessing, and I hope that is something we can all take away from this."

Softball

The Siloam Springs softball team will have to wait until next year to build on this season's strong start.

For the first time since 2016, the Lady Panthers started the season by winning their first two games. Turns out it was the only two games the team would play all year.

As the covid-19 pandemic continued to spread, first-year head coach Emily Grace Ruggeri could see the writing on the wall for the rest of the 2020 season.

"The season officially being cut short was something we could see coming but still very disappointing for us," Ruggeri said. "We are grateful to have started the season with two wins and know that was only the beginning of a memorable season for us as a team."

Ruggeri hopes the positive 2020 experience will help the Lady Panthers in 2021.

"We have no doubt we will come back next season stronger," she said. "Coach (Haylee) Hall and I are very proud of this group of young women and the hard work and dedication they have given us since we started practice in November. They have put so much effort into laying the foundation and building the culture in taking this program to the next level. We also are thankful for the seven seniors we had this year and what they contributed to the program. Great things are ahead for all of them and they will always have a place with Lady Panther softball."

