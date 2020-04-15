Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily update about the corona virus in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The state has expanded its guidelines for covid-19 testing eligibility to include more people, thanks to increased testing capacity, Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said on Wednesday.

New guidelines allow anyone who has typical symptoms of covid-19 to be tested, regardless of other factors.

Previously, generally only those who were symptomatic and either at least 65, suffering from an underlying health condition or known to have been traveling or in contact with someone else with covid-19 were recommended for testing.

Doctors were still afforded discretion though, and Smith said some past tests were done on people who did not meet those strict criteria.

Testing of asymptomatic individuals is still not recommended, Smith said, except in certain cases such as within prisons or nursing homes with known outbreaks.

The state has steadily increased its capacity since the outbreak began, Smith said, with the main limiting factors being the supply of test kit materials and chemicals.

The bulk of the state’s testing is still being done by commercial laboratories, Smith said, but those labs’ backlogs are mostly cleared. He noted that is part of the reason for the expanded guidelines.

- Nyssa Kruse

1:40 P.M. UPDATE: The number of reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 1,569 by Wednesday, up 71 since Tuesday, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Of those cases, 489 people have recovered, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nathan Smith.

One more death was reported, bringing the known toll in the state to 33, Hutchinson said.

EARLIER: The number of reported cases of coronavirus in Arkansas has risen by 64, according to the state Health Department.

A total of 1,562 positive cases have been confirmed, the agency reported Wednesday morning. No new deaths have been reported, leaving the state’s total at 32.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the spread of the virus in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch live.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7HBt9srotQ]