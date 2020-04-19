Sign in
Arrests and Citations by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

April 6

• Sinahi Jimenez-Gomez, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Leslianne Porter, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 7

• Anthony Dale Edwards, 45, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Devan Lee Hamby, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Eugenio Alvarado Rivera, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 8

• Matthew Don Acuff, 32, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, coercion, false imprisonment second degree, assault on a family member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

April 9

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with assault on a family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury, obstructing governmental operations, city ordinance curfew.

• Zachery Aaron Remington, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree, interference with emergency communications - first degree.

• Aide Sarahi Leanos, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

April 12

• Susana E. Montoya De Medina, 52, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

General News on 04/19/2020

Print Headline: Arrests and Citations

