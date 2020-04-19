A resolution establishing the powers of the city administrator during the declared covid-19 pandemic is set to be discussed at the April 21 city board meeting.

The meeting will be conducted virtually and the public can participate by video conference, phone or by emailing comments beforehand.

Virtual city board meeting Watch live online: youtube.com/user/cityofsiloamsprings/playlists Participate online live: • Visit zoom.us/j/754803582 • Use full name as a screen name. • Use the raise your hand function to be recognized when the public is asked for comment. • Attendees will be muted automatically upon joining the meeting and the moderator will unmute attendees with the forum is open for public commentary. Participate by phone live: • Call 1-669-900-9128 • Enter meeting ID: 754-803-582 • When prompted for participant number, press #. • Use *6 to mute/unmute, *9 to raise hand. Comment by email: Email comments to cityadmin@siloamsprings.com or rellis@siloamsprings.com before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Please state whether the comment is meant for general input or a specific agenda item. Watch after the fact: The meeting will be available on Cox Channel 245 and the city’s website beginning April 8. Siloam Springs Herald Leader , Sunday, April 05, 2020

City Administrator Phillip Patterson issued a declaration of emergency on March 16, according to a staff report prepared by Patterson on April 13. Based on the declaration, several decisions were made that are outside of the typical authority of the city administrator, but were necessary in dealing with covid-19, the report states. Resolution 21-20 clarifies the authority of the city administrator to make those decisions, it states.

The decisions made included closing the library, district court and animal shelter, suspending residential recycling pick-up, canceling city-sponsored and city-permitted events and limiting access to city facilities, the report states.

Patterson also waived utility bill late fees and the disconnection of city services for failure to pay and most recently discontinued the three percent credit card fee and canceled spring clean-up, the staff report states.

The city will also discuss the nomination of Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk to the Benton County Solid Waste District Board (BCSWDB) during the meeting, according to a staff report created by Patterson on April 13.

Gorszczyk would be taking the place of Don Tennison, solid waste superintendent, who has served on the board since 2011, the staff report states. Tennison was nominated for another term but chose to step down and recommended Gorszczyk to take his place, the staff report states.

The BCSWDB meets quarterly at the Solid Waste District office in Bentonville, the staff report states. The District Board is made up of members representing cities with a population greater than 2,000, the staff report states.

The board will also vote on a contract with Diamond C Construction to demolish, remove the debris and replace hangars at the airport which were damaged during the Oct. 21 storms, according to a staff report prepared by Don Clark community development director.

Diamond C Construction came in with the lowest bid of $113,689, the staff report states. The next lowest bid was from D.C. Sparks Construction for $132,652, the staff report states.

Other business to be addressed include:

• The dedication of utility easements for the 300 block of South Country Club Road.

• The second reading of Ordinance 20-08, amending the zoning code relating to drive-through regulations.

• Resolution 22-20 to show intent to obtain funding from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for improvements to the water treatment plant.

