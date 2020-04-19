Lloyd Fagan, former owner of Fagan's Crossroads, said he and his wife Barbara plan to donate their federal stimulus checks to charity.

Fagan said they do not need the money and thought the funds would do some good if he donated them to a worthy cause. He is challenging others who don't need the money to donate their stimulus checks to a local charity.

"This challenge will make a big difference in our community," said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. "We need more people like Lloyd and his wife showing kindness and generosity towards others. It can make a big difference around our community and our country."

Hulbert said he does not believe that he will receive a stimulus check, but if he does he would be willing to donate it to charity.

For his part, Fagan plans to donate half of what he and his wife receive to The Manna Center and the rest to Genesis House. Fagan said he picked these charities because of the importance of making sure people have enough food.

"If Uncle Sam sends you money you don't need, spread it around," Fagan said.

Despite having not received the stimulus money yet, Fagan said he has already written out checks to both charities. Fagan is not entirely sure he and his wife will receive stimulus checks but still plans to make the donations regardless.

Fagan said people need to be careful, wear their masks and stay 6 feet away from each other. He also said if anyone has some extra money to pass it around.

According to irs.gov, U.S. residents will receive an Economic Impact Payment also known as a stimulus check of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers and $2,400 for married filing jointly, if they are not dependent on another taxpayer and have a work-eligible Social Security number with an adjusted gross income up to:

• $75,000 per individual

• $112,500 for head of household filers

• $150,000 for married couples filing a joint return

Taxpayers who make above the listed amount will receive a reduced payment if their adjusted gross income is not above $99,000 for people filing as single or married filing separately; $136,500 for head of household and $198,000 for those who are married and filing jointly, the website states.

The IRS began distributing payments during the week of April 13, the website states.

