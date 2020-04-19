Gentry head football and softball Coach Paul Ernest announced Thursday he is resigning from both positions, effective at the end of the school year.

Ernest will head to Mineral Springs, where he will serve as the Hornets' offensive coordinator and the school's dean of students. He said the move to Mineral Springs will allow his wife, Jennifer, to be closer to her parents.

"It's a pretty tough decision," Ernest said. "I have connections to two athletic programs here, and the relationships I have built with football and softball made this really tough. Originally, coming to Northwest Arkansas was a career move, and the time we've been here, the Gentry community has welcomed us.

"But we still have family down there, and during this pandemic has not let us be able to do things we want to do. Because of this, I have a different focus. I have allowed things to get a little out of order, and it's time to bring family back higher in priority."

Gentry enjoyed its best season under Ernest last fall when he guided the Pioneers to a 7-4 mark overall and a 5-2 record in 4A-1 Conference play, good enough for third place in the league. Gentry's softball team was 3-1 under Ernest before the season was canceled. The Lady Pioneers were 12-8 last season.

-- Henry Apple, NWA Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 04/19/2020