SCHOOL: Siloam Springs High School

PARENTS: Kyle and Laura Rodgers

SIBLINGS: Younger sister to Jacob, Bethany and Megan Rodgers and older sister to Caleb Rodgers.

SPORTS YOU PLAY: Ran cross country and competed in track and field all four years of high school

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: I'd have to say going to Little Rock with the cross country team last fall. We drove down Friday after school and hung out all evening and then ran in a race on a military base the next day. After the race, we explored the Arkansas State Capitol building. The whole trip was incredible.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION: After graduating, I plan on attending Southwest Baptist University to study Social Work and running the 400 meter hurdles for their track and field team. After earning my Bachelor's of Social Work, I will continue on to earn a Master's in Social Work and enter into a career of advocating for children in the foster care system.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST: My music tastes change weekly so I do not have a favorite playlist per se, but I always enjoy old Taylor Swift songs, Thomas Rhett, Lindsey Stirling, and Matthew West.

FAVORITE FOOD: I love Italian and Mexican food.

FAVORITE TV SHOW: Psych will always be the best TV show in my book.

FAVORITE MOVIE: I will always love The Parent Trap (1998, Lindsey Lohan version).

TWITTER HANDLE: I do not have a Twitter account.

INFLUENTIAL COACH: Coach Sharon Jones is definitely the coach who has had the greatest influence on me throughout my athletic career. I have looked up to her since I first joined the cross country team in seventh grade and I aspire to be as caring, motivated, and dedicated as she is in every aspect of my life.

ROLE MODEL: My greatest role models are my mentor, Taylor Lee, who has taught me how to love and forgive others regardless of the situation, and my grandma, Diana Bland, who has been an incredible example of what I want my faith and character as a wife, mother, and grandmother to be one day.

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT: My favorite teacher is easily Mrs. Tamara Stewart. She's the best. And my favorite subject is psychology. I find the human brain and emotions fascinating.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS: Ten years from now I see myself as a wife and mother working as a social worker, advocating for children in the foster care system, and raising a family with my wonderful husband.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU: Initially, covid--19 brought a lot of sadness into my life. As a senior, I felt like my year was ending way too early and I was not ready to say goodbye to my friends, teammates, and teachers whom I might never see again. However, I came to realize that social distancing has been God's way of giving me a season of rest and growth in my relationship with Him that I need before heading off to college. Thus, I have been able to find reasons to be thankful for this season despite missing out on my last year of competing in track with my incredible teammates and no longer being able to participate in all of the senior events I was looking forward to because they have been canceled.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON: Competing with my incredible teammates.

Sports on 04/19/2020