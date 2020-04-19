John Brown University announced Monday the creation of JBU at Home -- a schedule of more than 60 JBU classes that students can take during the summer at a steeply reduced tuition rate.

The courses, which include both core and major-specific classes, cost $249 per credit hour, a 70 percent discount over traditional face-to-face classes.

"We recognize that a lot of JBU students have had their summer plans disrupted, so we've created JBU at Home to help them redeem that time and make significant progress toward their degree," said Ed Ericson, vice president of academic affairs. "We also hope it will help them remain connected to their professors and friends during this extended time of isolation.

JBU At Home courses are also open to incoming JBU freshmen. Students in the Early Commit program can register for classes beginning April 20 and all other incoming freshmen can register beginning April 27.

High school juniors and seniors are eligible to take the courses through JBU's dual enrollment program. The courses are also open to non-JBU college students. Registration for these two groups begins April 27.

JBU At Home is divided into two seven-week sessions (May 11-June 26 and July 6-Aug. 21) and students may take up to three courses per session. The classes are asynchronous so students can view online lectures at a time that works for them each week and complete the weekly assignments.

The discounted tuition rate also applies to those enrolled in JBU's Online Undergraduate degree program.

For more information, visit www.jbu.edu/jbu-at-home.

General News on 04/19/2020