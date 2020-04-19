Denith 'Den' Riley Deason

Denith "Den" Riley Deason, 83, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Stilwell, Okla., a son of John Deason and Rena Bennett Deason. He married Janice Deason. He was a truck driver for most of his life having driven for National Carriers for 20 years along with several other trucking companies. He enjoyed collecting and tinkering on old cars and was a member of the New Praise Gospel Outreach. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 1997; one daughter, Cherine Morrison; and three brothers, Johnnie Mack Deason, Ed Deason and Dee Deason.

He is survived by four sons, Ricky Dale Deason of Powell, Mo., Denith Ray Deason of Seligman, Mo., Fred Dunn of Fox, Ark., and Jimmy Dunn of Tallahassee, Fla.; one daughter, Julie Kay Sheffield of Fayetteville; two sisters, Wanda Blaine of West Siloam Springs and Shirley McCammon of Bartlesville, Okla.; 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at the Friendship Cemetery in Springdale, Ark.

Thomas L. 'Tom' Squire

Thomas L. "Tom" Squire, 77, of Kansas, Okla., died April 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 12, 1942, in Leach, Okla., to Jacob Andrew and Etta Bell Squire. He married Wanda Sarten on Aug. 27, 1966, and he worked at Jet Stream Plastics in maintenance. He was a member of Mt. View Church in Twin Oaks, Okla. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed many things such as going to auctions, playing his guitar but mostly was an avid fisherman. He was known as the Volkswagen man, he loved going to church and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred O'Field, Loretta Mayhew, Emma Squire and infant sisters, Larinda and Patricia; brother, Jake Squire; and son, Shane.

He is survived by his wife Wanda of the home; children, Kelly Walker and husband Mark of Kansas, Okla., Tamarah Chancellor and husband Michael of Kansas, Okla., Aaron Squire and wife Athena of Kansas, Okla., Amanda Matthews and husband Shayne of Jay, Okla.; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Lawrence Squire of Flint, Okla., Leon Squire and wife Sharon of Disney, Okla., and Clifford Squire of Wainright, Okla.

The family will hold a private service.

