The transfer station in Siloam Springs will reopen on Tuesday, according to a post on the city's website.

In an effort to best serve its customers during covid-19 pandemic the transfer station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, the post states. All trash and dumpster routes will continue to run, however, curbside recycling is still suspended, the post states.

County residents who do not want to bring their trash to the transfer station may visit the city's website for a list of waste haulers available in Benton County, the post states.

Residents needing to dispose of trash while the transfer station is closed may bring their trash to Waste Management Landfill in Springdale or Boston Mountain Solid Waste Transfer Station in Prairie Grove, the post states.

More information is available on the city's website, siloamsprings.com.

General News on 04/19/2020