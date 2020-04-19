WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The monthly board of trustees and municipal authority meetings for West Siloam Springs, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 20, will take place remotely due to the covid-19 pandemic.

All town trustees and staff will attend the meeting via conference call and no one plans on being present at town hall, the agenda states.

To access the meeting, members of the public will need to call 888-256-8791. When prompted for the conference number type in 110#, personal identification number (PIN) of 1234, the agenda states.

All calls will be muted, and callers can also mute and unmute by pressing 1 on the phone's keypad, the agenda states.

The board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. followed by a meeting of the municipal authority, the agenda states.

The following items are on the agenda for the board of trustees meeting:

• March financial report.

• Reports from town officials and/or employees, Larry Barnett, police chief; zoning and planning commission; Waylon Chandler, code enforcement; Elaine Carr, mayor; Rhonda Wise, vice mayor; Carolyn Butts, town clerk/treasurer; Jot Hartley, town attorney.

• Opening a new bank account for the T-Set grant funds.

• March purchase orders No. 33,500-33,580 for the amount of $134,483.

• Any new business brought before the board.

The following items are on the agenda for the municipal authority meeting:

• The municipal authority financial reports for March.

• Reports from town officials and/or employees, Keith Morgan, director of public works; Elaine Carr, chairman; Rhonda Wise, vice chairman; municipal authority clerk; Jot Hartley, municipal authority attorney.

• Purchase orders No. 11,500-11,541 for the amount of $76,492.05 for March.

