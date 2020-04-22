April 14

• Melinda Gayle Wyrick, 40, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Elias Caro, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathon Scott Davis, 24, arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Jerryron Montyz Steele Jr, 20, arrested in connection with fleeing; theft by receiving; criminal mischief in the second degree x2; Driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; reckless driving; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; follow to closely; improper passing; driving left of center; failure to maintain control; operating vehicle with no license plate; failure to stop "stop light."

• Catherine Nicole Sullivan, 19, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Terrance Rayshon Briggs, 18, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Yi'Twan Ke'Ai'Reun Gipson, 18, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

April 15

• Heather Marie Wilmoth, 33, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

April 16

• Arthur Zackery Kookich, 30, arrested in connection with Warrant #20000334: parole violation, Arkansas Board of Parole.

April 17

• Yulissa Martinez, 22, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Takota Ray Dobbs, 23, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Chanel Victoria Williams, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Yulissa Martinez, 22, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

April 18

• Cecil Sixkiller Jr., 36, arrested in connection with probation/parole violation warrant; criminal mischief in the second degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Bradley James Kindy, 33, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; criminal mischief in the first degree.

April 19

• Joshua Lee Brown, 41, cited in connection with harassing communications.

• Brianna Lynn Setser 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dustin Spencer Harris, 25, cited in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

