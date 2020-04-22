Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrests and citations by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

April 14

• Melinda Gayle Wyrick, 40, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Elias Caro, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathon Scott Davis, 24, arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Jerryron Montyz Steele Jr, 20, arrested in connection with fleeing; theft by receiving; criminal mischief in the second degree x2; Driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked; reckless driving; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; follow to closely; improper passing; driving left of center; failure to maintain control; operating vehicle with no license plate; failure to stop "stop light."

• Catherine Nicole Sullivan, 19, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Terrance Rayshon Briggs, 18, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Yi'Twan Ke'Ai'Reun Gipson, 18, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

April 15

• Heather Marie Wilmoth, 33, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

April 16

• Arthur Zackery Kookich, 30, arrested in connection with Warrant #20000334: parole violation, Arkansas Board of Parole.

April 17

• Yulissa Martinez, 22, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Takota Ray Dobbs, 23, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Chanel Victoria Williams, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Yulissa Martinez, 22, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

April 18

• Cecil Sixkiller Jr., 36, arrested in connection with probation/parole violation warrant; criminal mischief in the second degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Bradley James Kindy, 33, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; criminal mischief in the first degree.

April 19

• Joshua Lee Brown, 41, cited in connection with harassing communications.

• Brianna Lynn Setser 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dustin Spencer Harris, 25, cited in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

General News on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: Arrests and citations

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT