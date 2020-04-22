You may know that breastfeeding a baby can save money, but did you know it also saves lives? Infant death rates in Third World countries are significantly lower among babies who have been breastfed. Breast milk and the process of breastfeeding provide a variety of benefits for a mother and her child.

Perhaps the most important advantage is that breast milk strengthens a newborn's virtually nonexistent immune system. By age 6 weeks, the immune system has begun to develop; by 6 months, it functions, but is still not fully mature. Babies receive important antibodies that combat illness from their mother's milk. The mother's antibodies are produced in reaction to the diseases in her own environment and are transferred through the breast milk to her child. These antibodies are "tailor made" to help the newborn to survive in its new surroundings. But other health advantages are also associated with breastfeeding.

Breast milk is always sterile, so parents don't have to worry about germs and bacteria creeping around the surface of bottles. Babies are never allergic to their mother's milk (though they can have reactions to the food their mothers eat). Further, the sucking action that babies use while nursing encourages the healthy development of strong teeth and jaws.

Scientists believe breastfeeding also offers psychological benefits by strengthening the bond between mother and child. Many expectant mothers are unaware of the numerous benefits of breastfeeding. They may think that it will be too painful or too inconvenient to even attempt. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) supports breastfeeding for at least the first six to 12 months of life. Ask your doctor or midwife for ways to make breastfeeding a healthy and convenient part of your lifestyle.

Breastfeeding advantages for mom

Now that you're convinced breastfeeding is best for your baby, you'll be glad to learn about the advantages for you, the mother.

Breastfeeding has economical, physical, and time-saving benefits for grown-ups. Parents don't have to bother with bottle preparation and clean up, saving much-needed time and energy. Since breast milk is free, it is much more economical than expensive formula.

Also, most mothers discover breastfeeding helps them lose unwanted pregnancy pounds. Maybe the most alluring advantage is the forced rest mothers must get when they nurse. Twenty minutes to sit down and put her feet up is a treat any new mother deserves.

At Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Women and Children's Unit, we recognize that having a baby is a momentous time in your life. Our goal is to provide safe, quality health care for newborns and their mothers. We offer labor and delivery services that balance technology with a family-oriented environment. For more information on our services and classes or to schedule a tour, contact our OB Patient Navigator at 479-215-3305 or visit NorthwestHealthBabies.com today.

General News on 04/22/2020