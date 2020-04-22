50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

To the Moon

By dedicating almost 10 years, the efforts of some 400,000 people and $24 billion, Americans were able to land men on the moon. Yet, despite the ease of this perfect mission, the space program itself had been one of hard work.

One of the most spectacular achievements was on June 3, 1965, during Gemini 4, when Ed White took a 20-minute walk in space, traveling 17,500 mph. Gemini 4 did 62 orbits and traveled 1.6 million miles.

The incredible wonders of our travels in space, like being able to see an earth-rise, were detailed in Time-Life Records' "To The Moon" compilation. This important history of our space program, available directly from the publisher in Chicago for $24.95, includes 6 stereo records and a 192-page book that tells the visual story.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Paul Eiland and Robbie Washington each broke school records in a meet in Fort Smith and Siloam Springs boys' track coach Terry Dunham could not have been more excited about the chance to compete in the district meet coming up at Greenwood.

Eiland's record was in the shot put. His throw of 52-feet, 11-inches set him well past the 1988 record of 51-3 set by Frank Linam.

That hurl put Eiland on pace to break the district meet record of 51-11.

Another record fell in the 400-meter run. The old record of 51.4 was set in 1972 and Washington blasted that record with a 400 time of 50.09.

He also was in stride to break a district record of 50.7 in the 400.

Among other highlights for Siloam Springs was Brach Siemens, who won the 1,600 with a time of 4:38.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Every Tuesday Cathy's Corner donated 10 percent of its day's profits to Hannah's Hope, a local non-profit organization that financially assists Arkansas families that have a child with cancer.

The restaurant, located at 1910 412 East, had been helping the foundation in this manner since February (2010).

The weekly 10 percent donations help with the new family applications," said Tiffany Boles, Hannah's Hope founder. "Every penny helps."

Boles and her husband, Jon, began Hannah's Hope Foundation in 2009 in memory of their daughter, Hannah, who died at 17 and a half months old after battling a rare childhood cancer for four months.

Boles said that Cathy's Corner had jars to collect donations for her family when Hannah was ill.

After Hannah's death, owner of Cathy's Corner, Cathy Bolduc, approached Boles wanting to help the foundation, Boles said.

