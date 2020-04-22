Choices Pregnancy Services will host its annual Walk for Life virtually on May 2 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Walk for Life is one of Choices' three annual fundraisers, according to Wendy DeFoe, director of Choices Pregnancy Services. With the onset of covid-19, Choices altered the way their walk would be held, DeFoe said.

"It was kind of decided for us with the circumstances going on in the world today," DeFoe said.

The virtual walk will consist of participants walking or biking in their neighborhoods, walking on a treadmill or wherever they feel most comfortable, DeFoe said. Walkers can participate individually or as part of a team, DeFoe said.

Another difference is people can walk whenever they have the opportunity that day, DeFoe said. Choices is asking them to post a picture on the center's Facebook page of them walking at the time they choose, DeFoe said.

Choices wants all participants to visit their Facebook page at 8:50 a.m., DeFoe said. This will be the time the nonprofit will go live on Facebook with updates on the ministry and kick off the walk with an opening prayer, DeFoe said.

People can register until May 1, but are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to begin collecting pledges, DeFoe said. Anyone who wants to sign up may do so at supportersofchoicesnwa.com, DeFoe said.

Participants will need to get pledges from family and friends, DeFoe said. This can be done by having Choices mail a walker a paper form, or the participant can do it online through Choices' website, DeFoe said. Participants who seek pledges online will have their own fundraising page to post and promote on their social media platform, DeFoe said.

Prizes will be available for the Top Walker (person who brings in the most money individually) and the Top Team (the team that brings in the most money collectively), DeFoe said. DeFoe is not sure yet what the prizes will be. Walkers who post pictures of themselves, or of their route will be entered into a drawing to win the prizes, DeFoe said.

Choices Pregnancy Services is a 501c3 nonprofit which provides compassionate support and mentoring to anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy and assists them with making healthy life choices, according to choicespregnancynwa.com. DeFoe said the center provides the following free and confidential services:

• Medical grade pregnancy testing

• Limited Obstetrical Ultrasound.

• Options counseling.

• STD testing.

• Post-abortive support/recovery groups.

• Abortion pill reversal

• Parenting classes.

• Incentive program for expectant mothers (women can come from the time they find out they are expecting until the baby is nine months old).

Anyone seeking more information on the virtual Walk for Life may do so on Choices' Facebook page, DeFoe said. She also wants to remind the community that Choices is one of the nonprofits still able to serve its clients, DeFoe said. Choices is still able to provide needed items like diapers and wipes, she said.

"We are still active in our community," DeFoe said. "We hope that our community will support us."

