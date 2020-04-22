There have been nine deaths in Delaware County, Okla., and three deaths in Adair County, Okla., due to the covid-19 virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma reported 2,807 cases of covid-19 and 164 deaths statewide on Tuesday morning, according to the state health department website.

On Monday evening, the website reported five deaths in Delaware County, but by Tuesday morning the number had increased to nine. Delaware County was listed sixth in the state for both the number of cases and deaths on Tuesday morning, with a total of 87 cases and 27 people recovered from the virus, according to the website. Oklahoma County, which includes Oklahoma City, was listed first with 590 cases and 24 deaths followed by Tulsa County, which includes the city of Tulsa, with 432 cases and 25 deaths, the website stated.

Adair County reported 47 cases with 21 people recovered as of Tuesday morning, according to the state department of health website. It was ranked 13th for the number of cases and 14th for the number of deaths, the website stated.

Unlike Arkansas, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has broken cases down by zip code and city. Of the cases in Adair County, 36 occurred in Stilwell, Okla., and 11 occurred in Westville, Okla., the website stated. All three deaths in the county were in Stilwell.

In Delaware County, 68 of the cases occurred in Grove, Okla., eight occurred in Jay, Okla., and one occurred in Colcord, Okla., the website stated. It is unclear if the the other 10 cases in the county occurred in rural areas. All nine deaths occurred in Grove, the website stated.

Information and updates are available on the state department of health website, coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

