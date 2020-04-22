Juanita Dean

Juanita Dean, 85, of Tahlequah, Okla., died April 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 14, 1935, in Adamsville, Tenn., to Orphis Aaron Martin and Pauline Tidwell Martin. She spent time in Tennessee and Missouri while growing up. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years, helping her patients in their homes. She loved to decorate for the holidays, especially Christmas. She liked to garden, always having flowers next to her sidewalk.

She was preceded in death by a son, Marty Dean; three brothers, Joe, Adell and Lonnie; and three sisters, Dottie, Lavonne and Laverne.

She is survived by a daughter, Anita Racke of Las Vegas, Nev.; a son, Terry Dean and wife Sherri of Tahlequah; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Pat, Judy and Carla; and three brothers, Charles, Timmy and Jamie.

No services are planned.

She will be buried with her son Marty in Mars Hill Cemetery in Adamsville.

Glenda Arlene Stevens

Glenda Arlene Stevens, 71, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 16, 2020, at home.

She was born May 17, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Robert Roosevelt Harper and Arlene Mable Folckemer. Throughout her life, she moved around the United States until following her daughter to Arkansas in her final move. She enjoyed bird watching and was an avid photographer. Her favorite moments to capture were sunsets. Her photos were frequently featured on KNWA and in wildlife magazines.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Melcher and husband David of Siloam Springs; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

