Submitted photo Celeste Turner poses with the tower she built for day four of the challenge.

Arkansas Odyssey of the Mind and Siloam Springs Creativity Alliance challenged kids to get creative at home during enrichment week, from April 13 through 17.

Each day, kids were given a creative challenge to complete at home with their families. Parents were asked to submit a photo by email to both the local and statewide organization to be entered into a prize drawing, according to Carla Engel, regional OM director.

The trash-to-treasure challenges were designed entertaining, enriching and free to accomplish using items students could find at home, Engel said. Challenges ranged from inventing a superhero costume made entirely of trash items on Monday to inventing a secret code on Friday.

The contest was open to all kids in kindergarten through grade 12, whether or not they were OM members. Unlike most OM competitions, parents and families were encouraged to get involved and participate.

More information about the Siloam Springs Creativity Alliance, the local OM chapter, is available on the organization's Facebook page.

General News on 04/22/2020