SCHOOL: Siloam Springs High School

PARENTS: Joe Samarin, Alisha Samarin

SIBLINGS: Josie, Eli

SPORTS YOU PLAY: Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: Making friends

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION: Going to school to be a dental assistant

FAVORITE PLAY-LIST: Pentatonix

FAVORITE FOOD: Pizza and ice cream

FAVORITE TV SHOW: Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE MOVIE: Instant Family

TWITTER HANDLE: I don't have one.

INFLUENTIAL COACH: Coach Ruggeri and Coach Hall. Both my coaches are influential to me.

ROLE MODEL: My parents and my coaches

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT: Ms. Gill, favorite subject is art.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS: Having a family of my own, and continuing with my dream job.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU: Very badly, it's keeping me from my friends and not seeing my teammates. They made senior year my best year. When I came to this school in Febuary, everything changed in a good way. Everyone was super nice and included me in everything. I didn't feel miserable, I felt like family there. My coaches inspired me so much that I loved softball! My coaches and teammates became family to me. My season last year of softball was crap and moving here made me so happy!

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON: My coaches, teammates, and my friends that I made at Siloam. Also making amazing memories with all them.

•••

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or gthomas@nwadg.com.

Sports on 04/26/2020