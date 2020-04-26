In the story "Board to vote on administrator's powers," published in the April 19 edition of Siloam Sunday, the resolution concerning intent to obtain funding from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for improvements to the water treatment plant was listed as Resolution 22-20. The correct identification for this resolution is Resolution 23-20. The newspaper regrets the error.General News on 04/26/2020
Print Headline: Correction
