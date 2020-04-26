Sign in
In Their Words by Jessie Robinson Siloam Springs softball | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jessie Robinson

SCHOOL: Siloam

Springs High School

PARENTS: Doris and Josh Robinson

SIBLINGS: Kelly Robinson, Josh Robinson Jr.

SPORTS YOU PLAY: Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: My junior year catching a line drive without even thinking and everyone cheering my name

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION: Go to a college for nursing

FAVORITE PLAYLIST: Neal McCoy, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Luke Bryan

FAVORITE FOOD: Cheeseburgers

FAVORITE TV SHOW: Supernatural

FAVORITE MOVIE: 50 First Dates

TWITTER HANDLE: None

INFLUENTIAL COACH: I don't know

ROLE MODEL: Parents, coaches and Dolly Parton

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT: Science, Mrs. Hannah

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS: Surrounded by a loving family and with a good job

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU: It screwed up everything. It took my softball season, my band Disney trip, my prom and maybe even my graduation. I miss everything.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON: My teammates and the bond that we've created.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or gthomas@nwadg.com.

