SCHOOL: Siloam

Springs High School

PARENTS: Doris and Josh Robinson

SIBLINGS: Kelly Robinson, Josh Robinson Jr.

SPORTS YOU PLAY: Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: My junior year catching a line drive without even thinking and everyone cheering my name

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION: Go to a college for nursing

FAVORITE PLAYLIST: Neal McCoy, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Luke Bryan

FAVORITE FOOD: Cheeseburgers

FAVORITE TV SHOW: Supernatural

FAVORITE MOVIE: 50 First Dates

TWITTER HANDLE: None

INFLUENTIAL COACH: I don't know

ROLE MODEL: Parents, coaches and Dolly Parton

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT: Science, Mrs. Hannah

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS: Surrounded by a loving family and with a good job

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU: It screwed up everything. It took my softball season, my band Disney trip, my prom and maybe even my graduation. I miss everything.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON: My teammates and the bond that we've created.

Sports on 04/26/2020