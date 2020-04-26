SCHOOL: Siloam
Springs High School
PARENTS: Doris and Josh Robinson
SIBLINGS: Kelly Robinson, Josh Robinson Jr.
SPORTS YOU PLAY: Softball
FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY: My junior year catching a line drive without even thinking and everyone cheering my name
PLANS AFTER GRADUATION: Go to a college for nursing
FAVORITE PLAYLIST: Neal McCoy, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Luke Bryan
FAVORITE FOOD: Cheeseburgers
FAVORITE TV SHOW: Supernatural
FAVORITE MOVIE: 50 First Dates
TWITTER HANDLE: None
INFLUENTIAL COACH: I don't know
ROLE MODEL: Parents, coaches and Dolly Parton
FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT: Science, Mrs. Hannah
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS: Surrounded by a loving family and with a good job
IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU: It screwed up everything. It took my softball season, my band Disney trip, my prom and maybe even my graduation. I miss everything.
WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON: My teammates and the bond that we've created.
•••
In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or gthomas@nwadg.com.Sports on 04/26/2020
Print Headline: In Their Words