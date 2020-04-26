Dennis "Paul" Asher

Dennis "Paul" Asher, 74, of Kansas, Okla., died April 24, 2020, at Ozark Community Hospital in Gravette, Ark.

He was born Dec. 3, 1945, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Howard and Myrtle Asher. He married Janis Howeth on May 10, 2003, and he worked as a carpenter. He served in the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia "Pat," one sister and one half-brother.

He is survived by his wife Janis; children, Greg Asher and wife Tonya of Kansas, Okla., Cathy Asher of Kansas, Okla., and John Asher and wife Michelle of Kansas, Okla.; three grandchildren; a sister, Rose Welch of Kansas, Okla., and a brother, Howard Asher and wife Marilyn of Twin Oaks, Okla.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.wasson funeralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Richard George Borcherts

Richard George Borcherts, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 20, 2020, at the Circle of Life Hospice Home of Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born April 6, 1934, to George and Irene Borcherts in Freeport, Ill. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and then went on to be a dedicated local 219 sheet metal worker.

He was preceded in death by his first spouse, Marilyn Borcherts; his second spouse, Beverly Davis; a daughter, Melody Bowers; and two sisters, Marilyn Williams and Geri Bouma.

He is survived by a son, Steven Borcherts and wife Susan of Byron, Ill.; two daughters, Deborah Daugherty and husband Bear of Gilbert, Ariz., and Pamela Willis and husband Chris of Enumclaw, Wash.; two brothers, Jim Borcherts and wife Lois of Rockford, Ill., and Bud Borcherts and wife Pernie of Rockford; one sister, Donna LaRue and husband Joe of Rockford; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Burial will take place at a later date in Wisconsin.

An online guest book is available at www.back strom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Ann Byers

Shirley Ann Byers, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 21, 2020, at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Kansas City, Mo., to Joseph Powell and Lillie Hipp Powell. She married Melvin Royce Byers on Sept. 4, 1961. She worked for several companies throughout her life including Jet Stream Plastics and Clarke Industries. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed reading and playing Spider Solitaire on the computer.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Fletcher; and two brothers, Joseph Powell Jr., and Eugene Bedford "Bobby" Powell.

She is survived by her husband; one daughter, Dana Fletcher and husband David of Colcord, Okla.; one son, Michael Byers of the home; and one granddaughter.

An online guest book is available at www.back strom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Rose Gaertner

Evelyn Rose Gaertner, infant daughter of Matthew Gaertner and Brianna Edwards, died April 22, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her parents; a brother, Noah Gaertner of Rogers, Ark.; grandparents, Jason and Jennifer Edwards of Siloam Springs, Ark., Cleo Griffin of Indiana, Karen and Ron Turner of Westville, Okla., Gary and Lisa Gaertner of Springdale, Ark.; and great-grandparents, Steve and Carol Edwards of Siloam Springs, Otto and Diane Gaertner of Wisconsin, and Mavis and Glen Underwood of Oklahoma.

A private service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wasson funeralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

General News on 04/26/2020