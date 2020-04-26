Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Family and friends of residents at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab parade through the parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. The event was designed to lift the spirits of residents who haven't been able to visit with family members face to face in nearly two months.

Friends and family members paraded through the parking lot of Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab on Tuesday afternoon to lift residents' spirits.

The parade, which lasted about 15 minutes, was escorted by Siloam Springs Fire and Police vehicles and included decorated cars, motorcycles, horses, bicycles and even a tractor. Participants held signs and shouted words of encouragement to residents and caregivers, who were lined up outside, holding signs of their own and waving at loved ones as they passed.

Residents were ecstatic to see their friends and family during the parade, according to Debbie Shrum, activities coordinator. Patients have not been able to have visitors for nearly two months because of the covid-19 pandemic, said Paul Gilbert, Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab Administrator.

"We thought it would be a good idea for them to come out and get a little sunshine and fresh air and have the families drive by," Shrum said. "We didn't know it was going to be such a big response but we're tickled."

Carrie Thurman, who watched the parade from the other side of the parking lot, said her husband Ted has been in rehab for about three weeks. Thurman said several of her nephews rode their motorcycles in the parade in support of her husband.

Because of the restrictions in place, Thurman has not been able to see her husband in-person except when he goes to the dialysis clinic. The couple has kept in touch using their cell phones and by visiting through the glass door, she said.

Thurman didn't learn about the parade in time to participate. She is a regular volunteer at other area nursing homes, bringing her therapy dogs and miniature horses to visit residents. Thurman said bringing a smile to residents' faces touches her heart.

"This is a great idea, it's wonderful," she said.

Shrum said she got the idea for the parade from other nursing homes that put on similar events for residents who are shut-in because of the pandemic and can't see their families.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab does have a deck area roped off so residents can come out and visit with friends and families from a safe distance, Shrum said. Other family members have visited through the glass doors, while talking on the phone, to get a chance to interact with their loved ones, she said.

Gilbert said nursing home residents and staff members are receiving lots of community support during the pandemic, including donations of masks, greeting cards and food for staff members, who are working long hours.

"We just want to thank the community for supporting us through this time," he said.

