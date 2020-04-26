From the moment I left a JBU summer camp in sixth grade, I knew I wanted to follow my dreams of playing college basketball, and more importantly, I knew I wanted to be a Golden Eagle.

I remember the day I signed to play here, and since then, I have been forever thankful and haven't once regretted my decision. Just like every college student, I went through ups and downs; but through every moment, John Brown University has shaped me into the person I am today, most importantly in my spiritual walk with God through learning the true meaning of perseverance.

The relationships that I have made and built throughout my five years at JBU will be some that I will hold close to my heart and last a lifetime. First and foremost, starting with my head coach, Jeff Soderquist. I am so thankful for the chance he took on me and for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream while pursuing my education. I am thankful for the relationship - how much he cared about me not only as a basketball player, but as a person. I love how Coach Soda was involved in and cared more about my life well beyond just on the court. There wasn't a conversation that we would have that he didn't ask about my family and how they were doing, and that meant the world to me. The relationship I had with him was one that I knew I could open up and talk to him about anything and he would be there to listen and give the best advice as if he were my own father.

Next is my assistant coach. Coach Eshnaur, affectionately known as E-Dawg. He made every day a little bit brighter and a whole lot funnier. From him chasing us around in the weight room during workouts, and going through practices, he always knew how to lighten the mood as our biggest supporter and encourager through everything. I will greatly miss his forehead selfies.

Lastly, my teammates and managers. Each and every one of them have become like family to me. I have established so many friendships that I will never forget and I can honestly say that they are what made my journey at JBU fun and enjoyable. The memories throughout the years will play back in my head, even into old age.

Graduating and earning my degree was always a top priority in my life. It's not easy at John Brown University, and there were so many times I wanted to give up. Looking back now at the fastest five years of my life, however, I am so thankful I had the support system I needed to push me through the finish line. Throughout my career and time at JBU, I was often reminded that my degree was the most important thing for my future and that the ball only bounced temporarily. I was fortunate enough to have amazing coaches to remind us daily, and my parents who echoed the same concepts - reminding me why I was putting in so much hard work.

Being a Golden Eagle during the fastest five years of my life taught me so much, but most importantly, it taught me to work hard and to never stop chasing my dreams until I get there.

Jordan Martin will graduate this spring, majoring in kinesiology and minoring in family and human services. She will now begin her graduate studies at the University of Arkansas in occupational therapy. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

