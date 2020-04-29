The Siloam Springs Farmers Market postponed its April 18 opening due to the covid-19 pandemic, but it is still trying to serve the community through online sales and curbside delivery, according to Stacy Morris, manager of the Farmers Market.

"It is important for us to do our part to help flatten the curve by practicing social distancing," Morris said.

Part of the Farmers Market's mission is to connect consumers directly to quality local farm products, she said. The Farmers Market staff has determined the best way to do this safely is to continue to serve the community through the Online Market and curbside delivery, Morris said.

The Online Market has proven to be successful, Morris said. Since covid-19 came to Arkansas, both the number and size of orders have increased, Morris said. The Online Market does operate year round, Morris said.

"We have always had a core group of customers that order online through the winter," Morris said.

One of the Farmers Market's favorite programs has been Kids Day and the Power of Produce Club held on the second Saturday of each month, Morris said.

"In anticipation of the possibility we will be unable to open by our first scheduled Kids Day, May 9," Morris said, "We have created a plan to host the Power of Produce Club through a free Kids Day To Go Kit."

This year the Farmers Market staff is asking all families register for the Power of Produce Club online at https://tinyurl.com/ssfmpopclub, Morris said. To Go Kits will be available to order the week of May 4 through May 7 and will be ready to pick up on May 9, Morris said. More details are provided on the registration form, she said.

The Online Market opens each week at 11 a.m. on Monday and closes at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Morris said. To place an order and set up an account visit https://siloamsprings.locallygrown.net, Morris said. Click the Market tab at the top to see what products are available to order, and the left sidebar allows customers to view products by category, Morris said.

The Farmers Market encourages online payments, but will also accept cash, check and SNAP benefits at pick up, Morris said.

"We are able to match SNAP payments with our Double Your Dollar program," Morris said.

The Northwest Arkansas Farmers Market Alliance Double Your Dollars Match Program offers SNAP and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) participants a "match" for purchases made at participating farmers' markets in Northwest Arkansas with their EBT card or Sr-FMNP vouchers, Morris said.

Participants receive market coupons that are to be used like cash to purchase fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, dairy, jam/jelly, honey and food-producing plants, Morris said. Matching lasts while funds are available and participants must visit the farmers' market manager in order to receive coupons, Morris said.

Orders are ready to pick up on Saturday mornings 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Moss House, 311 S. Mount Olive St., Morris said.

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market was started in 1999 by Main Street Siloam Springs, Morris said. The Online Market was started seven years ago as a way to continue to provide locally grown food to the community through the fall and winter, Morris said.

The Farmers Market has always been an outdoor market and a place where farmers and vendors set up and provide not only food to the community, but other items such as flower bouquets, Morris said. The Farmer's Market is also a place for the community to gather on Saturday mornings, she said.

This year the market has added several new farmers and bakers, Morris said.

"Weather permitting, if the crops are successful" Morris said. "We will have more fruit this year than in years past."

Morris also said new products like beef and chicken have been added. The Online Market is currently not in short supply, but it is always on the lookout for new vendors, Morris said.

Community support for the Farmers Market through this time has been amazing, Morris said.

"During this time when we are observing social distancing guidelines," Morris said, "We want you to know that we care about and appreciate our community."

