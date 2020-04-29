Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk was appointed to the Benton County Solid Waste District Board (BCSWDB) during the April 21 meeting of the city board of directors.

Gorszczyk will be replacing board member Don Tennison, who is stepping down from the BCSWDB after serving on the board for nine years. Mayor John Mark Turner appointed Gorszczyk to the BCSWDB and the board of directors voted unanimously to approve Gorszczyk's appointment.

This will be Gorszczyk's first time serving on the BSWDB, he said. Gorszczyk's tenure began when the city board approved his appointment and he feels honored to be on this board.

"I want to learn what other city programs in the County are doing to better fine-tune our operation," Gorszczyk said.

Since this is new, Gorszczyk said there will a learning curve, but the curve will level-out over time.

The board is comprised of members representing cities of the first class in Benton County with a population greater than 2,000, Gorszczyk said. The board has one member from each represented city, according to the website bentoncountyrecycles.org.

The solid waste district has a mission to provide the citizens of Benton County with a cost-effective solid waste management program, Gorszczyk said. Regular board meetings are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the first month of each calendar quarter (January, April, July and October), the website states.

All meetings are held in the district office in Bentonville, the website states.

