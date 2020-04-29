Subscribers of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader will be receiving their newspapers via mail delivery beginning May 6.
Customers will receive same day delivery for the Herald-Leader on Wednesday.
For more information, contact circulation customer service at 479-684-5502.General News on 04/29/2020
Print Headline: Herald-Leader moves to mail delivery
