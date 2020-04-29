Robin Lundstrum
The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs held a zoom meeting on Wednesday, April 22.
State Representative Robin Lundstrum (District 87) was the club's guest speaker.
Lundstrum talked about how the state is handling the increase of unemployment claims and small business loans during the covid-19 pandemic.
Stacy Morris from Main Street Siloam Springs will be our guest speaker at our next Kiwanis Zoom meeting at noon on Wednesday, April 29.
Stacy Morris from Main Street Siloam Springs will be our guest speaker at our next Kiwanis Zoom meeting at noon on Wednesday, April 29.
