Adam Effort Alsip

Adam Effort Alsip, 50, of Gentry, Ark., died on April 10, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born on April 7, 1970, to Tom and Linda Alsip of Gentry, the last of five sons.

He is survived by one son, Asa Alsip of Springdale, Ark.; his parents; and four brothers, Carl Alsip and wife Teri of West Siloam Springs, Okla., Greg Alsip of Gentry, Mark Alsip of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Ken Alsip of Gentry.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. May 2, 2020, at Springtown Cemetery in Springtown, Ark. There will be plenty of space to stay six feet apart in order to comply with covid-19 directives.

Springdale Memorial Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark., is in charge of crematory arrangements.

Harold Bailey Calvert

Harold Bailey Calvert, 86, of Colcord, Okla., died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Hillcrest South Hospital of Tulsa, Okla.

He was born Oct. 25, 1933. He enjoyed making memories with his wife, Pat, who passed away in June of 2019. He also spent his time gardening, taking care of Dickson Cemetery, traveling, calling family, making friends wherever he went, and spending time with his dog, Dixie.

He is survived by his brother, John Calvert and wife Loretta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Ark.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Otis 'Bill' William Evans

Otis "Bill" William Evans, 85, of Highfill, Ark. died April 25, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Highfill to Hugh and Jessie Evans. He married Lavona Marlene Ford on Jan. 19, 1957, and he was owner and operator of Lowell Cabinet Company. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was a member of the Mason Valley Church, a member Masonic Lodge #355 and charter member of Tired Iron of the Ozarks.

He was preceded in death by his wife and one brother.

He is survived by his children, Rusty Evans and wife Sandy of Highfill, and Melissa Smith and husband Ronny of Moseley, Okla.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Irma Bennett and husband Gene of Highfill.

A private graveside service will be held at Highfill Cemetery in Highfill.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

