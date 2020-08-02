July 20

• Pamela Darleyne Collins, 65, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

• Terry Lee Hooper, 62, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

July 21

• Abiel Salgado Jr., 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Steven Tyler Davis, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving; driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Dalton Nolan Womack, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kimberly Upton, 26, cited in connection with criminal vehicle trespass/premises/vehicle.

July 22

• Carlos Augusto Caceres, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Eric Roger Cross, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 23

• Keana Dawn King, 27, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering -- third degree.

• Love Joyce Belyeu, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence.

• Donald Lee Russell, 37, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• James Perry Murphy, 61, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Luis Guillermo Rodriguez-Martinez, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael David Barnett, 34, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

July 24

• Kara Beth Dorsey, 25, arrested in connection with shoplifting.

• Shantell Dawn Teehee, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; failure to appear.

• Brittney Derae Self, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael David Freeman, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

July 25

• Dusty Hannah Rhoads, 29, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; battery in the third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Avery Pearce Mackey, 24, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; battery in the third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Damien Hebison, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Destiney Starr Roberts, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Darren Ray Sigourney, 24, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Jamie Rebecca Ford, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

July 26

• Tommy Thompson, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alicia Zavala, 66, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• William Edward Elk, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Michael James Williamson, 29, cited in connection with no proof of insurance; driving or boating while intoxicated; use of wireless telecommunications device when driving; driver's license suspended.