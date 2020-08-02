July 20
• Pamela Darleyne Collins, 65, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.
• Terry Lee Hooper, 62, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
July 21
• Abiel Salgado Jr., 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Steven Tyler Davis, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving; driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Dalton Nolan Womack, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kimberly Upton, 26, cited in connection with criminal vehicle trespass/premises/vehicle.
July 22
• Carlos Augusto Caceres, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.
• Eric Roger Cross, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
July 23
• Keana Dawn King, 27, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering -- third degree.
• Love Joyce Belyeu, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence.
• Donald Lee Russell, 37, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
• James Perry Murphy, 61, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Luis Guillermo Rodriguez-Martinez, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael David Barnett, 34, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.
July 24
• Kara Beth Dorsey, 25, arrested in connection with shoplifting.
• Shantell Dawn Teehee, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; failure to appear.
• Brittney Derae Self, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael David Freeman, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
July 25
• Dusty Hannah Rhoads, 29, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; battery in the third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
• Avery Pearce Mackey, 24, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; battery in the third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.
• Damien Hebison, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Destiney Starr Roberts, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Darren Ray Sigourney, 24, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.
• Jamie Rebecca Ford, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
July 26
• Tommy Thompson, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Alicia Zavala, 66, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• William Edward Elk, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Michael James Williamson, 29, cited in connection with no proof of insurance; driving or boating while intoxicated; use of wireless telecommunications device when driving; driver's license suspended.