Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

July 20

• Pamela Darleyne Collins, 65, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

• Terry Lee Hooper, 62, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

July 21

• Abiel Salgado Jr., 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Steven Tyler Davis, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving; driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Dalton Nolan Womack, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kimberly Upton, 26, cited in connection with criminal vehicle trespass/premises/vehicle.

July 22

• Carlos Augusto Caceres, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Eric Roger Cross, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

July 23

• Keana Dawn King, 27, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering -- third degree.

• Love Joyce Belyeu, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence.

• Donald Lee Russell, 37, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• James Perry Murphy, 61, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Luis Guillermo Rodriguez-Martinez, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael David Barnett, 34, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

July 24

• Kara Beth Dorsey, 25, arrested in connection with shoplifting.

• Shantell Dawn Teehee, 33, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; failure to appear.

• Brittney Derae Self, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael David Freeman, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

July 25

• Dusty Hannah Rhoads, 29, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; battery in the third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Avery Pearce Mackey, 24, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations; battery in the third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Damien Hebison, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Destiney Starr Roberts, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Darren Ray Sigourney, 24, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Jamie Rebecca Ford, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

July 26

• Tommy Thompson, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alicia Zavala, 66, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• William Edward Elk, 31, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Michael James Williamson, 29, cited in connection with no proof of insurance; driving or boating while intoxicated; use of wireless telecommunications device when driving; driver's license suspended.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT