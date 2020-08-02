The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Candidates invited are City Board Position Five: Reid Carroll, James Walls, Kevin Williams; Position Six: Bob Hollaway, Carol Smiley, Nathanael Stone; Position Seven: David Allen, Bob Coleman, Michael Henry, Frank Johnson; State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87) and her opponent Michael Bennett-Spears (D), according to Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO.

At press time Hulbert could not confirm if State Senator Jim Hendren, (R-2) or his opponent Ryan Craig (D) will appear at the event.

The chamber is looking at having 20 possible questions submitted by businesses, education, the community, and health care and may allow one or two questions from attendees, Hulbert said.

Presently the chamber has not decided how they will receive questions from the public, Hulbert said. He is considering having an email address where people can send their questions, he said.

"We welcome input from everybody," Hulbert said

Candidate forums have been held by the chamber since 2007, Hulbert said. The format for the evening is still being developed, he said.

Hulbert also said the event will follow social distancing guidelines. The chairs will be spaced at least six feet apart and masks will be required, Hulbert said. For those who cannot attend or prefer not to attend, the meeting will be broadcast on Zoom.

People can participate via Zoom by entering the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83651718780, according to a flyer sent by the chamber. Those wishing to participate by phone can dial 312-626-6799 and enter the Meeting ID 836 5171 8780, the flyer states.

The presenting sponsor will be Mary Kay Representative Caroline Greer, the flyer states. Hulbert said he will be moderator of the event.

"The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce is excited to be able to host the event again this year and feels it is very important for the voters to have a chance to get to know the candidates and people who will be serving them before they cast their vote," Hulbert said.