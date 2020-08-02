The city board will vote on whether to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the Siloam Springs Police Department and Siloam Springs School District concerning the School Resource Officer (SRO) program during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

City board directors approve the memorandum annually which covers the cost sharing between the city and school district, according to a staff report prepared by Police Chief Allan Gilbert on July 17. The agreement for the 2020-2021 school year was signed by the Siloam Springs School District on July 15, Gilbert said.

The memorandum is one of several items on the consent agenda, according to the board meeting's agenda provided on the city's website. This means the memorandum and other items will be voted on collectively by the board, however if the board chooses it could pull the memorandum off of the consent agenda to discuss further and vote on separately.

Stipulations of the memorandum include retaining the number of SRO positions at five officers; maintaining current purpose and terms; memorializing the obligations of both parties and providing for the district's involvement in the selection, transfer and removal of SROs, Gilbert said.

Fiscal impact on the district will be to reimburse the city for one-half of the annual salaries, payroll taxes and retirement for the five officers involved in the SRO program, Gilbert said.

The district will also compensate the city $4,000 per SRO position for vehicle maintenance and officer equipment, as well as paying 100 percent of the officer's school-related overtime Gilbert said. The school district will be billed monthly, Gilbert said.

The city board will also discuss the following items

Consent Agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the July 21 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 1000 block of South Washington Street and the 600 block of East Kenwood Street.

• Arkansas Department of Aeronautics grant application and Garver Engineering work order number 05 for the Pavement Marking Rehabilitation Project at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

• Contract amendment for the water treatment plant upgrade by Burns & McDonnell Engineers.

Regularly Scheduled Items

• Placing Ordinance 20-18 regarding rezoning the 700 block to 1000 block of Highway 16 South from R-2 (Medium Residential) to P-D (Planned Development) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-19 concerning the annexation of 53.63 acres of the 23000 block of Lawlis Road.

• Placing Ordinance 20-25 regarding the rezoning of 4650 Hwy. 412 E. from I-1 (Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its first reading.

• Discussing Resolution 39-20 concerning the preliminary plat development permit for the 2000 to 2500 block of East Kenwood Street.

Staff Reports

June Financials.

Administrator's Report.