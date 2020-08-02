James Richard Moore

James Richard Moore, 91, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 28, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

He was born Feb. 13, 1929, in Lone Wolf, Okla., to Charles and Winnie Moore. He married Wanda Powell on Sept. 21, 1948, and he worked for Southern Pacific and KCS Railroads.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Richard; a daughter, Rebekeh; a grandson, Michael Moore; four brothers; and six sisters.

Survivors include his children, James Moore and wife Mary of Springdale, Ark., Deborah Sisk and husband Daniel of Siloam Springs, and Larry Moore and wife Amelia of Rogers, Ark.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Aug. 1, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.